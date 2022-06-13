Overhaul Hires Shaughn Simmons as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Overhaul hires Shaughn Simmons as CFO & EVP to lead and oversee all financial, accounting, treasury and legal activities Tweet this

Simmons comes to Overhaul with an extensive background leading corporate finance teams in treasury, audit, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and M&A. Previously, he spent 12 years at Ribbon Communications, a $1B public telecommunications company, holding various financial leadership roles while successfully executing nine mergers and acquisitions during his tenure - two of which were half a billion dollar deals, both private and public. Prior to Ribbon Communications, Simmons served in high impact financial positions in Dell's corporate finance department and spent 13 years at Navistar.

"He will play a key role in our organic and strategic growth, ensuring that we can continue to provide best-in-class real-time visibility technology to our customers around the globe," Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul. "Shaughn's wealth of financial knowledge and proven track record gives our leadership team further muscle to deliver profitability and accelerated growth as we capitalize on market opportunities ahead."

"This is a unique team of professionals who deliver with no excuses, as evidenced most recently by Overhaul's move into the Challenger status in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility," Simmons continued. "I couldn't be more honored to work alongside everyone at Overhaul to deliver revolutionary supply chain technology and bring the company to the next level while enabling and driving consistent profitable growth over the long term."

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

