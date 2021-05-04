Overhaul Launches TruckShield, the First App-Based, Risk-Management Technology That Uses Existing Hardware To Identify and Correct Costly Behavior for Motor Carriers

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , an intelligence-driven, real-time supply chain visibility and risk-management technology provider, today announced the launch of " TruckShield ," an industry-first, risk-management technology solution for North American motor carriers. TruckShield is a quickly implemented, low-cost solution that uses existing motor-carrier fleet hardware to identify dangerous or illegal driving practices in real time, and implement corrective actions to avoid costly situations that can develop due to motor accidents.

In addition to identifying and correcting costly behavior, TruckShield also defends against predatory legal practices in the event of an accident, digitizes and centralizes insurance, maintenance, and safety management, and builds a data profile to showcase safety culture to insurers.

"As an owner of a trucking company, I can uniquely relate to the frustration of rising premiums, year-over-year, and the constant threat of a catastrophic verdict that can wipe out a business," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "TruckShield is going to be a game-changer for North American motor carriers because it can provide unparalleled vulnerability protection, as well as quick insurance claims and cost savings. Within minutes, trucking-company management can monitor who is and who isn't driving safely."

TruckShield offers three key features:

Protection: Protects companies from the fallout of poor driver behavior, theft, and other events that were previously beyond their control. With a simple app download, they gain full visibility into what's happening across their fleet without having to install any hardware, while identifying and correcting safety risks like hazardous driving and theft.

Protects companies from the fallout of poor driver behavior, theft, and other events that were previously beyond their control. With a simple app download, they gain full visibility into what's happening across their fleet without having to install any hardware, while identifying and correcting safety risks like hazardous driving and theft. Management: Manages critical documents related to insurance, maintenance, and safety in one centralized digital location, enabling administrative tasks such as filing a claim to be accomplished with a simple click.

Manages critical documents related to insurance, maintenance, and safety in one centralized digital location, enabling administrative tasks such as filing a claim to be accomplished with a simple click. Improvement: Demonstrating a safety culture that will bolster confidence with insurers, motor carriers can maintain complete records of driver coaching, maintenance performed, and claims made to expedite insurance renewals, while limiting premium increases.

In the coming months, Overhaul is developing a network of commercial partnerships with insurance providers and brokers that will provide TruckShield users with access to lower-cost, motor-carrier (MC) liability coverage. TruckShield is the latest risk-mitigation technology that requires no installation or backend integration, just a download and go. A powerful visibility tool, it works on behalf of the trucking company by reducing risk and data complexity to deliver potentially significant insurance savings.

About Overhaul:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul provides intelligent, real-time supply chain visibility and risk-management software solutions for global shippers and logistics providers. In addition to its platform solution for supply chains, TruckShield , Overhaul's risk-management app for the North American trucking industry minimizes loss and improves relationships between motor carriers and insurance providers. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

