Overhaul Secures $35M Series B Funding To Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , the industry's first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for the world's leading brands, announced its $35 million Series B funding today. The current round is led by Macquarie Capital, with participation from Edison Partners and Avanta Ventures (venture arm of CSAA Insurance Group). Overhaul will use the investment to accelerate its roadmap in continuing to optimize its current category-creating products.

Founded in 2016, Overhaul has grown to be a trusted provider of supply-chain technology for Fortune 100 companies that move freight globally for various industries, including pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage, having covered billions of dollars in cargo in the last few years. In 2020, the company announced a $17.5 million Series A growth equity investment, led by Edison Partners, which laid the groundwork to triple its success from the previous year, despite the pandemic. Combined with earlier rounds, the funding led by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance brings Overhaul's total funding to $55 million.

"Partnering with Macquarie Capital — a world-leading principal investor and advisor — solidifies our position as a leader in supply-chain technology solutions," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "Macquarie will enable us to significantly grow our global footprint with an innovative partner who shares our vision for supply-chain digital transformation, which is precisely why we chose them as our investment partner."

Focused on innovating a $19 billion global supply-chain market, Overhaul plans to optimize the supply- chain industry with transformative software solutions that will provide visibility and security in a post-pandemic era. The last year has brought many insights to the supply chain, most importantly, showcasing a need for organizations to establish and maintain effective and proactive risk-management solutions as part of their business resiliency and agility toolkit. Most recently, Overhaul announced its newest offering, " TruckShield™ ", a market-leading, risk-management technology solution for North American motor carriers that uses existing fleet hardware to identify dangerous or illegal driving practices in real time, while implementing corrective actions to avoid costly situations.

"Overhaul's ability to create full visibility, security, and connectivity in the supply-chain market is truly differentiated, and positions itself to digitize what has historically been a physically documented space," said Jared Doskow, Managing Director at Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, who has joined Overhaul's board as part of the investment. "We're proud to work with Barry and his team and believe Macquarie can help accelerate Overhaul's growth by leveraging our global experience and relationships in supply-chain technology and related areas."

In the coming months, the company will be growing its global team with numerous key hires in their software-development, product, sales, marketing, and talent-development teams, across the United States, Mexico, and Ireland, while continuing to innovate across its two core products: Overhaul Sentinel™ and TruckShield .

About Overhaul:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without the heavy tech debt found with hardware-based providers. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain, not just pieces of it. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squib, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Macquarie Capital:

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep sector expertise in: aerospace, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, services, technology and telecommunications and media sectors. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, the principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital Advisory and Capital Solutions, provides flexible primary financing and secondary market investing solutions for corporate and commercial real estate clients across North America, Europe and Australasia. Since 2009, the business has invested over $35 billion across more than 580 investments. For further information visit: https://www.macquarie.com/au/en/about/company/macquarie-capital/advisory-and-capital-solutions.html

SOURCE Overhaul