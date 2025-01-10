Overhaul Secures $55 Million in Funding Led by Springcoast Partners to Accelerate AI Innovation and Strategic Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, the industry leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence, today announced the successful completion of $55 million in equity funding led by Springcoast Partners ("Springcoast"), a growth equity firm focused on partnering with market-leading software and technology companies, with follow-on participation from existing investors Edison Partners and Americo. The growth investment from Springcoast will fuel Overhaul's continued advancements in artificial intelligence and support its strategic acquisition roadmap.

The funding comes at a consequential time for the industry. Macroeconomic and global trade dynamics are driving transformations in supply chains. Cargo visibility and proactive risk management are essential as shippers manage new routes and suppliers. Funding for smaller software vendors has grown increasingly scarce, creating opportunities for consolidation. In this environment, Overhaul is uniquely equipped to expand its portfolio of solutions through product investment and acquisition.

"Springcoast's investment, together with continued support from Edison Partners and Americo, is a testament to the strength of our vision and the value we deliver to our customers," said Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul. "The supply chain technology space will see significant consolidation over the next 12 to 24 months. Overhaul is well-positioned to establish itself as the ultimate integrated solution, delivering a comprehensive suite of tools for supply chain risk management, efficiency, and visibility under a single trusted platform. I am confident that Springcoast will play a pivotal role in supporting Overhaul's leadership to successfully execute this vision."

Overhaul safeguards over $1.4 trillion in cargo trade continuously, achieving a 99.9% shipment protection rate. The company delivers actionable visibility for millions of shipments and boasts an industry-leading 96% recovery rate for cargo theft.

As global supply chains face unprecedented changes, Overhaul remains at the forefront of enabling businesses to build world-class, secure, and resilient operations. This strategic investment will enable the company to:

Advance AI-Driven Capabilities : Enhance Overhaul's proprietary AI technology to proactively identify and mitigate risks, providing customers with unparalleled supply chain visibility and control.

: Enhance Overhaul's proprietary AI technology to proactively identify and mitigate risks, providing customers with unparalleled supply chain visibility and control. Enhance Customer Value : Continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to protect high-value, time and temperature sensitive cargo, ensuring operational continuity and security.

: Continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to protect high-value, time and temperature sensitive cargo, ensuring operational continuity and security. Pursue Strategic M&A: Identify and integrate key acquisitions that expand Overhaul's reach and capabilities, accelerating its mission to lead the market in active risk management.

"Overhaul goes beyond visibility, delivering actionable intelligence, robust risk management, and rapid ROI. Customer feedback has been exceptional," said Chris Dederick, Principal at Springcoast. "We look forward to partnering with Barry and his team to help strategically scale their business."

"Barry and his team have positioned Overhaul as a global leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence. We believe the company's fully integrated solution sets it apart in the market, and we are excited to support their go-forward growth plan," added Holger Staude, Managing Partner at Springcoast.

As part of the investment, Chris Dederick and Holger Staude will join Overhaul's board of directors.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 with offices around the world, Overhaul is the global leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence. Overhaul protects shippers and 3PLs from in-transit cargo delays, damage, theft, and spoilage through advanced software and monitoring solutions. With 7 global monitoring control towers strategically located worldwide, Overhaul offers continuous cargo protection and immediate, proactive responses to threats. Overhaul maintains a strong, direct partnership with law enforcement agencies, ensuring rapid recovery and intervention in the event of theft. Trusted by leading enterprises, Overhaul serves industries including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, logistics, retail, and food and beverage, with clients such as Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dyson, and CEVA Logistics. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About Springcoast Partners

Established in 2023, Springcoast is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on partnering with market leading software and technology companies. To learn more about Springcoast, please visit www.springcoast.com

