Overhaul Unveils AI-powered Freight Fraud Detection Software for Shippers and 3PLs

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight fraud is escalating, costing the U.S. transportation industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Overhaul, a global leader of active supply chain risk management and intelligence, has responded with Overhaul FraudWatch, a powerful new solution designed to expose bad actors, protect shipments, and empower shippers and logistics providers to stay one step ahead of fraud. Overhaul FraudWatch provides real-time data and alerts, equipping users with the insights needed to detect fraudulent threats like fictitious pick-ups and double brokering and take immediate action.

The stakes have never been higher. According to the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), truckload freight fraud has become a leading issue, with 98% of surveyed logistics companies identifying it as a critical vulnerability. The average financial impact per company exceeds $402,000 annually, and individual loads can result in losses of $40,760 or more. Fraudulent schemes— ranging from fictitious pickups and carrier identity theft to double brokering scams —have surged from less than 5% of reported thefts to over 35% of all reported cargo thefts, making it clear that supply chains need more than traditional protections.

"Fraud is no longer a risk you can afford to ignore—it's a crisis affecting businesses of every size," said Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul. "FraudWatch delivers the tools businesses need to outsmart bad actors, equipping them to identify vulnerabilities and stop fraud before it disrupts their operations."

What Sets Overhaul FraudWatch Apart

Overhaul FraudWatch is the industry's most advanced and scalable fraud detection solution, combining unparalleled data access and actionable intelligence to protect your supply chain.

Expose High-Risk Carriers Before It's Too Late : Advanced AI-enabled scoring — built from millions of shipments — uncovers fraud indicators, from compliance gaps to sudden risk spikes.

: Advanced AI-enabled scoring — built from millions of shipments — uncovers indicators, from compliance gaps to sudden risk spikes. Industry-leading intelligence expertise: Overhaul's intelligence operation identifies fraudulent carriers and immediately pushes to the Overhaul platform for alerting.

Overhaul's intelligence operation identifies fraudulent carriers and immediately pushes to the Overhaul platform for alerting. Real-Time Alerts to Stop Fraud Cold : Immediate notifications for unauthorized pickups, suspicious double brokering, and more.

: Immediate notifications for unauthorized pickups, suspicious double brokering, and more. Unmatched Law Enforcement Intelligence : Unique access to law enforcement networks provides visibility into organized theft rings and emerging fraud patterns.

: Unique access to law enforcement networks provides visibility into organized theft rings and emerging patterns. Easy Integration for Instant Impact: Fits seamlessly into existing workflows via platform tools or API, delivering insights exactly when needed.

States like California, Texas, and Illinois are at the epicenter of this crisis, with California alone accounting for 37% of all reported freight fraud incidents, according to Overhaul's latest US cargo theft report. As these schemes grow more sophisticated, supply chains must adapt with tools that deliver security at scale.

"With Overhaul FraudWatch, we're not just responding to the problem—we're staying ahead of it," said Conlon. "This solution is about empowerment. It ensures our customers have the clarity and control needed to keep their operations safe."

Act Now to Stay Ahead

Overhaul FraudWatch is market-tested on thousands of shipments, saving customers $100M+ in potential losses. Available now to new customers ready to act fast, with focused support and rapid implementation. Secure your position today to be among the first to leverage the industry's most advanced fraud detection solution and stay ahead of evolving threats.

For more information about Overhaul FraudWatch, visit Overhaul's website

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 with offices around the world, Overhaul is the global leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence. Overhaul protects shippers and 3PLs from in-transit cargo delays, damage, theft, and spoilage through advanced software and monitoring solutions. With 7 global monitoring control towers strategically located worldwide, Overhaul offers continuous cargo protection and immediate, proactive responses to threats. Overhaul maintains a strong, direct partnership with law enforcement agencies, ensuring rapid recovery and intervention in the event of theft. Trusted by leading enterprises, Overhaul serves industries including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, logistics, retail, and food and beverage, with clients such as Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dyson, and CEVA Logistics. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

