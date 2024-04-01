Overhaul's Q1 Triumphs: Leading the Way in Supply Chain Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, a software-based supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, has announced a notable series of recognitions in the first quarter of 2024. These accolades highlight the company's continued excellence and innovative contributions to the global supply chain and logistics industry.

Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul, shared his thoughts on the recent accolades, "We are thrilled with the recognitions Overhaul has received, which reflect our team's hard work and our commitment to innovation. Each award, from the Pros to Know to our ranking in the Inc. Regionals and beyond, energizes us to keep pushing the envelope in supply chain solutions. We're not just celebrating these achievements; we're motivated by them to continue significantly impacting the logistics and supply chain sector."

This quarter, Overhaul's dedication to excellence and innovation was notably recognized in the Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Pros to Know awards. Dave Warrick and Ronald Greene were both named Top Shippers and honored for their exceptional contributions to the supply chain industry. Warrick also received accolades in the Lifetime Achievement category for his enduring impact and visionary leadership.

Overhaul continued its momentum by achieving a significant improvement in the Inc. Regionals 2024 : Southwest, where it was ranked #125, marking a notable rise from last year's position of #146. This ranking reflects Overhaul's substantial growth and increasing influence within the Southwest regional market.

For the second year in a row, Overhaul was named a winner of the "Automotive, Transport & Travel" category in the IoT Global Awards , showcasing the company's leadership in deploying IoT solutions that elevate efficiency, safety, and connectivity across the transportation and travel sectors. The IoT Global Awards have become an industry benchmark for excellence in the Internet of Things, honoring the most innovative companies, products, and individual talent in 11 IoT industry categories.

The G2 Spring 2024 Supply Chain Visibility Grid named Overhaul as a Leader, affirming the company's excellence in delivering state-of-the-art supply chain visibility solutions. This recognition reflects Overhaul's capability to provide businesses with critical insights and control over their logistics operations, further establishing its authority in the market. Overhaul was also named "Easiest to do Business with for Enterprise Companies" by G2 with a perfect 100% rating.

To close out the quarter, Overhaul has again been positioned by Gartner® as a Challenger in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. This marks Overhaul's third consecutive year being named a Challenger, and the fourth year in a row the company has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage.

