Overhead Cables Market to observe USD 17.67 Bn incremental growth; APAC to have the largest market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overhead cables market size is expected to increase by USD 17.67 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, rapid industrialization, urban migration, and higher living standards are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Overhead Cables Market 2022-2026

The overhead cables market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market growth is primarily driven by increased renewable power generation. The growing focus on sustainable energy generation has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar power, and others. Renewable energy is currently the fastest-growing source of electricity generation. The amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources is growing by more than 2.5% per year. Thus, with increased investments in renewable energy generation globally, the demand for new installations of overhead cables is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials might reduce the growth potential in the segment. Aluminum and copper are the primary raw materials used in the manufacture of overhead cables. The volatile prices of these materials lead to significant volatility in the cost of sales or revenue for cable manufacturers. When raw material prices escalate, vendors can expect a rise in their gross profit margins. This can happen if they increase the final selling price to recover the rise in the cost of raw materials, provided there is ample demand for the product. If vendors are unable to raise the amount due to the presence of stiff competition among the market players, their gross revenue decreases.

The overhead cables market is segmented by type (high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the high voltage overhead cables segment. The segment is driven by increased investments in T&D infrastructure upgrades, growing power generation capacity, and increased use of renewable sources to generate electricity.

By region, APAC will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors. The region will account for 34% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in urban population and increased investments in T&D networks, especially in countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Thailand are driving the growth of the regional market.

The overhead cables market covers the following areas:

Overhead Cables Market Sizing

Overhead Cables Market Forecast

Overhead Cables Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Brugg Kabel AG

Dubai Cable Co Pvt

Encore Wire Corp

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

KEC International Ltd

KEI Industries Ltd

LS Cable and System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Riyadh Cables Group of Companies

Schneider Electric SE

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Synergy Cables Ltd.

Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

Universal Cables Ltd.

Overhead Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Brugg Kabel AG, Dubai Cable Co Pvt, Encore Wire Corp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, KEC International Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Riyadh Cables Group of Companies, Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Synergy Cables Ltd., Tratos Cavi S.p.A., and Universal Cables Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

