OVERHOLT™, THE LONGEST-STANDING AMERICAN WHISKEY BRAND, LAUNCHES A. OVERHOLT STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY, REVITALIZING OVERHOLT'S ORIGINAL PENNSYLVANIA MONONGAHELA MASH WITH A CONTEMPORARY APPROACH

A. Overholt shepherds the newest evolution of Pennsylvania Rye imbued with heritage and legacy. Post this

Since inception, Overholt™ has forged forward through every era, including being one of the only spirits brands to survive prohibition, with the same clarity and tenacity Abraham Overholt had when crafting in 1810. Today, Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. champions the legacy, propelling the brand forward through the rebirth of this whiskey's iconic legacy liquid, A. Overholt - Pennsylvania born, Kentucky made.

"With over 200 years of exceptional craftmanship, Overholt™ is engrained in American history with its industrial roots and as a spirit that has set the industry standard since inception," said Freddie Noe. "The newest launch of A. Overholt is the result of highly crafted whiskey, informed and inspired by generational expertise, and I'm honored to steward this brand forward while paying homage to its past and our shared commitment to American whiskey innovation."

The Overholt™ brand is known as A Keystone of American Rye Whiskey because of the shared qualities between Abe and The Keystone State itself: hard work, steely grit, big ideas, firm conviction, and its long-standing industrious spirit. It's this conviction that drove Abraham Overholt forward – through wars, prohibition, cultural strife, and plenty of double shifts. Its indomitable spirit has remained resilient despite various changes in ownership and production throughout the years, including a change in hands to Abraham's own grandson, American industrialist Henry Clay Frick. Today, the Pennsylvania-born whiskey of the Industrial Revolution is produced in Clermont, Kentucky at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., where the rich tradition of American production lives on.

A. Overholt joins the ranks of this beloved, and trade favorite portfolio currently consisting of Old Overholt 4YO, Old Overholt 4YO Bottled in Bond, and Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength. Enjoy A. Overholt neat or on the rocks or in a cocktail such as the Perfect Manhattan or Scofflaw to experience the boldness and versatility of the newest expression. A. Overholt will be available nationwide across the U.S., in-store and find a bottle near you on OverholtRye.com bottle locator, beginning April 2024. For real-time information about A. Overholt follow along on Instagram @BeamDistilling and www.beamdistilling.com.

A. OVERHOLT STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY | 47.5% ABV | SRP: $39.99

COLOR - Clover Honey

AROMA - Caramel, subtle layers of sandalwood and caraway

TASTE - Brown butter, honeysuckle, clove, seasoned oak

FINISH - Pleasant, Lingering notes of warm rich baking spice

About Overholt ™

Overholt™ is one of the longest-standing US whiskey brands in American history. Originally created in West Overton, Pennsylvania and established in 1810 by its namesake Abraham Overholt, the brand pays homage with its new A. Overholt Monongahela Mash - our first foray back to our roots with a Pennsylvania Style-inspired classic rye. As A Keystone of American Whiskey, its tenacious spirit has remained resilient throughout history's changing landscape and consumer tastes with an unbroken chain of ownership and sale since its inception. Today, the Pennsylvania-born whiskey that's existed for more than two centuries is produced in Clermont, Kentucky at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., where its rich tradition of American production lives on.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

SOURCE Beam Suntory