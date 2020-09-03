OverIT and NEWTOMS sign strategic partnership agreement to support the aggressive growth targets set by both companies for the Americas

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based NEWTOMS, one of the fastest-growing system integration boutique firms in North America, has become a certified OverIT Partner.

By leveraging its products, NEWTOMS' long-standing expertise, and the world's most advanced integration & AI-driven analytics tools, OverIT will be able to meet the aggressive growth targets set for North America. As a strategic member of the OverIT Partner Program, NEWTOMS will help with the implementation of OverIT's products, Geocall and SPACE1, which combine cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and AR to enhance quality, efficiency and accuracy of Field Service Management operations, thus ensuring both companies a leading position in the US market.

"We are excited to announce this partnership as it really enables fantastic customer engagement and operational excellence outcomes to our customers," said Winston Rivero, CEO and chairman of NEWTOMS. "This alliance combines the world-class FSM product Geocall and SPACE1 Augmented Reality technology with world's best integration platform Mulesoft and world's first relational search engine Thoughtspot. It simply provides unprecedented competitive edge to our customers."

According to Alejandro Nestares, Senior VP and GM for OverIT Americas, "Success is a team effort, none of us is as smart as all of us, and Newtoms is one of the most committed, sophisticated and forward thinking Partners I had the pleasure to work with. This is a key moment for OverIT Americas, and NEWTOMS is another fantastic example on how partnering with the best adds to the demanding value and time to market targets set by our customers and the industry."

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and with staff in several countries of LATAM and Asia, NEWTOMS help companies to face Digital transformation challenges and achieve optimal operational and commercial outcomes by enabling fast and reliable integration of data, devices and applications. NEWTOMS enables customers from every industry to do their own data analysis by using Search & AI-driven analytics. NEWTOMS supports customers in US, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru in industries such as Telecommunication, Retail, Airlines.

With headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Chicago and Miami, OverIT has more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in FSM,500+ professionals, supports 300+ customers, and 150,000+ users. OverIT is recognized by global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in the FSM and Mobile WFM market.

