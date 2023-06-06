OverIT appoints Daniel Goldstein as Senior Vice President of Product Management

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, a leading provider of Field Service Management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Goldstein as its new Senior Vice President of Product Management.

In this role, Goldstein will report to OverIT's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo, and will be responsible for setting the vision and roadmap for OverIT's Next-Gen FSM Platform. He will collaborate with customers, partners, the OverIT Technology Team, and the entire global organization to deliver and grow OverIT's product proposition, consolidating its leadership position in the FSM software market.

Daniel brings 10+ years of experience in Field Service Management software, having worked with major Utilities, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing customers across North America, Europe, and Japan. Prior to joining OverIT, he served at ClickSoftware and played a key role in launching Salesforce Field Service. He then joined Salesforce's Product Management team through acquisition. Most recently, Daniel served as the Vice President of Product Management at Youreka, where he built field service mobile solutions.

OverIT remains committed to investing in its platform and driving product innovation, with a focus on delivering high-value business solutions to customers while reducing implementation time and costs.

Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman of OverIT, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to welcome Daniel to our team. His extensive experience in enterprise FSM and industry knowledge will be instrumental in shaping our product strategy and the future of Field Service. OverIT continues to attract top talented professionals in the software industry, and Daniel's presence further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering best-of-breed FSM solutions to our valued customers and partners."

"OverIT is defining the future of FSM in several industries, especially in the linear asset market." Daniel Goldstein added "The depth and breadth of its product made joining the company a tremendous opportunity and easy choice. I look forward to working with customers, partners, and the entire team, to deliver a strategic product direction, leveraging our platform, industry differentiators, and emerging technologies."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries. 

