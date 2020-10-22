OverIT continues its successful growth and expansion in the Americas and announces new Vice President North America Sales

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT is pleased to announce that, as part of their strategic growth plan for North America, Steve Leal has joined the company as new Vice President North America Sales.

As the company continues with its expansion strategy, Steve will help to strengthen OverIT's presence in North America with all his expertise in the Field Service market, having served in a number of senior sales and leadership capacities over the past 20 years. Most recently, Steve has served as Director Global Accounts for ClickSoftware -acquired by Salesforce in October 2019- where he worked with Fortune 100 companies; prior to ClickSoftware, Steve spent over 6 years in leadership positions with other recognized Field Service providers.

"Steve has proven leadership capabilities and a track record of growing businesses", said Alejandro Nestares, Senior Vice President and General Manager OverIT Americas. "His understanding of OverIT's mission to deliver on the promise of Field Service excellence will enable OverIT to achieve its aggressive growth targets set for North America".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248583/OverIT_Logo.jpg

Alejandro Nestares

[email protected]

+1 305 3227686



SOURCE OverIT

Related Links

https://overit.us/

