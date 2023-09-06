Overjet and Sunbit Introduce Partnership Featuring Next Level Treatment Insights & Leading Pay-Over-Time Technology

Alliance between two AI-powered innovators gives practices and their patients access to the best possible technology, from diagnosis to payment.

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, and Overjet , the leader in dental AI for X-ray analysis and clinical insights, today announced a partnership that brings best-in-class technology to dental practices and their patients. Overjet's AI-powered insights help dentists diagnose and patients better understand their treatment needs. Sunbit's technology makes these treatments more accessible by offering virtually every patient (over 85% approved) access to the best possible payment terms, no fees, and a fast and painless approval process.

"Patients experience better outcomes by being able to get the treatments they need, and patients often accept treatment plans faster and more consistently when fair and accessible financing is available," said Robert Nunziato, Head of Strategic Alliances. He added, "It is no coincidence that our two technology-forward companies offer better outcomes to more practices and patients together."

Sunbit, the market-leading financial technology in dental, is already in more than 9,000 practices and is adding more than 500 practices per month. The momentum is based on the technology's strong performance in practices of all sizes, offering practices additional production value while supporting patients with trustworthy and transparent pay-over-time financing options, all without burdening the practice or the patient with lengthy applications or embarrassing declines.

Overjet's FDA-cleared AI technology analyzes X-rays to detect decay, quantify bone level measurements, and identify other indicators of disease. By adding color and measurements, the AI technology makes it easier for patients to see what their dentist sees so they can make an informed decision about their dental care. But cost can be one of the biggest challenges to receiving dental care.

Wardah Inam, CEO and founder of Overjet said, "We were looking for a partner with an established footprint, an impressive growth trajectory, and advanced financing technology because these factors help the most patients better afford the treatments surfaced through our X-ray analysis. Sunbit was the obvious choice. Dental practices and DSOs using Sunbit technology have already seen up to a 150% increase in patient approval rates."

Moving forward, Overjet and Sunbit will work together to educate offices about the benefits of adopting and combining game-changing technology to help improve care and experience throughout the patient journey.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups, and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 20,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Sunbit is a 2-time Inc. 5000 honoree. The financial technology company was also named a Most Loved Workplace®, Best Point of Sale Company, A NA. Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company, and a Top Fintech Startup by CB Insights. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

