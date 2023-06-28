Overjet Expands Dental AI Detection Capabilities with 4th FDA Clearance

News provided by

Overjet

28 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

In an FDA study, dentists missed 43% fewer teeth with caries when analyzing X-rays with Overjet.

BOSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the dental industry leader in artificial intelligence, announced today its fourth FDA clearance, expanding the use of its AI technology for predicting tooth decay in younger patients.

The Food and Drug Administration analyzed and approved Overjet's AI models for detecting and outlining caries (cavities) on periapical radiographs and bitewing radiographs for patients age 12 and older who have permanent teeth.

The FDA study found dentists were able to detect more carious lesions when using Overjet. Specifically, dentists missed 43% fewer teeth with caries on bitewing images and 45.8% fewer teeth with caries on periapical images. 

This helps dentists with their diagnosis, treatment planning, and discussions with patients. Overjet is the only dental AI technology that outlines the decay, which helps both providers and patients visualize the extent more clearly.

"Untreated cavities can lead to problems with eating, speaking, self-esteem, and quality of life," said Wardah Inam, the CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "Our goal is to improve oral health care for all, and expanding Overjet's AI detection capabilities gives dentists another advantage to help provide the best care possible."

Overjet's prior FDA clearance for Caries Assist was recognized by Fast Company as a world-changing idea for 2023. Overjet is also FDA-cleared to detect calculus and to quantify bone level measurements. It adds metrics that help providers determine the level of periodontal (gum) disease, and help patients visualize how the infection is deteriorating the bone supporting their teeth.

Overjet continues to raise the bar for optimal patient health. One of the benefits of artificial intelligence is that it can process large amounts of data quickly. Overjet's AI integrates with the digital imaging and practice management systems to analyze patient records from previous appointments and provide additional insights to assist in patient care.

To learn more about how Overjet is elevating dental care, visit overjet.com.

About Overjet
Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. Every day, dental groups (DSOs), private dental practices, and dental payers rely on the information provided by Overjet to enhance patient care. To learn more, visit overjet.com.

Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Overjet

