Overjet Launches the First DSO Analytics Suite Powered by AI

DSOs often support dozens or even hundreds of affiliated practices, which makes it difficult to understand the key areas where each one either excels or can improve. Overjet's DSO Analytics helps by analyzing data from all patient visits, using the only AI technology that is FDA-cleared to detect, outline, and quantify oral diseases.

Overjet then transforms this mountain of data into actionable insights for leaders, who can investigate metrics like case acceptance by practice, by provider, and by the type of recommendation. As clinicians constantly strive to improve the care they give patients, DSO Analytics shines a spotlight on what is working well, empowering others to replicate that success.

"Thousands of dentists already use Overjet to detect oral diseases and educate their patients," said Wardah Inam, CEO of Overjet. "DSO Analytics is the next leap forward in dental AI. It allows DSOs to learn from everything that's happening in the organization — from a 10,000-foot view, down to an individual patient's X-rays. It's an essential tool for optimizing oral health outcomes, at scale."

Unlike conventional analytics solutions, DSO Analytics provides insights about missed opportunities for care, not just procedures that DSOs have performed. This is possible because Overjet analyzes patients' X-rays and synthesizes its findings, rather than relying on data that is collected manually.

The result is that leaders can address the root cause of specific challenges, such as a low treatment planning rate for crowns, or missed opportunities for interventions that prevent cavities. This workflow has transformed the consistency and quality of care at Affinity Dental Management, Overjet's Lead Design Partner in developing DSO Analytics:

"I oversee a vast team of dentists and hygienists across 45 locations, making it impractical for me to be present with each of them simultaneously," said Dr. Mariz Tanious, Chief Dental Officer. "With Overjet, I can now effectively monitor the activities throughout our entire organization — down to individual dentists and their patient appointments. This platform enables me to identify our highest-performing practices, recognize missed care opportunities, and find out when patients opt out of treatment.

"Most importantly, the insights garnered from this data lead to actionable results, whether through enhanced training programs or targeted continuing education. Overjet helps identify opportunities where I can assist practitioners in developing their skills to enhance their competencies as clinicians. This technology brings me as close as possible to each operatory — without being there physically. Every dentist at the clinic level and every Chief Dental Officer in a DSO should implement Overjet."

