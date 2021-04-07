Overjet Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK and BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Overjet to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."



"Overjet's mission is to improve oral health for all," said Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Overjet. "Our industry-leading dental artificial intelligence empowers dentists and insurance providers to deliver the best patient care. Overjet's AI software encodes dentist-level understanding of disease identification and progression into precise, bias-free, and repeatable tools for better decision making. We've been thrilled by the fast adoption of AI by the dental community to support consistency, deliver evidence-based care, and improve patient outcomes."

"It's an honor to be recognized in the CB Insights AI 100 alongside such venerable tech leaders and unicorns as insitro, Olive, Recursion and AI leaders that have developed breakthrough technologies that are transforming entire industries."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Today's award follows a year of rapid growth for Overjet since the company came out of stealth in 2020 with the launch of powerful dental AI software and financing from VCs that included Crosslink Capital and the MIT-affiliated E14 Fund. Built upon multiple cutting-edge computational dentistry and AI techniques pioneered by Overjet over two years of extensive R&D, Overjet's clinical and claim intelligence platforms are already being used by some of the largest dental customers in the nation.

Founded by PhDs and leading experts from MIT and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Overjet has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental and insurance experience. Overjet's leadership team includes Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and cofounder; Dr. Robert Faiella, DDS, chief dental officer and former president of the American Dental Association; Deepak Ramaswamy, PhD, CTO and former Amazon executive; Dr. Chris Balaban, DMD, clinical director; and Shaju Puthussery, COO and former chief analytics officer at DentaQuest, the largest Medicaid dental benefits provider.

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors. 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Overjet

Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Follow us at www.overjet.ai and @overjetdental.

SOURCE Overjet

Related Links

www.overjet.ai

