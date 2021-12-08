Overjet Named Top 5 Software Product of the Year by Dental Products Report

BOSTON and CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Products Report ® (DPR) , the leading media source for new product coverage for dental professionals, has named Overjet as a Top 5 Software Product of the Year. As part of the 2021 Dental Products Report® Top 100 — the annual list recognizing the dental innovations that seized the dental industry's attention throughout the year — the Top 5 Software Product of the Year category highlights the companies developing breakthroughs in areas such artificial intelligence, treatment planning, imaging and diagnosis.

Built upon multiple cutting-edge computational dentistry and AI techniques pioneered by Overjet over years of extensive R&D, Overjet's dental AI technology encodes dentist-level understanding of disease identification and progression into precise, bias-free, and repeatable tools for better decision making. Earlier this year, Overjet received FDA clearance for its Dental AssistTM product designed for dental practices, the first dental AI company to receive such a clearance.

"The Dental Products Report® Top 100 is really about giving voice to our audience and highlighting the new products, technologies, materials, services, and other innovations that grabbed their attention this year," said Noah Levine, Editorial Director of Dental Products Report. "2021 was not a typical year for the dental industry, but that did not stop the industry from continuing to progress along a path to better diagnostics, less invasive and more effective treatment, and smoother operations for dental practices of all sizes."

Designed to help clinicians deliver the best patient care, Overjet's dental AI products are in daily use by dental practices, dental support organizations and research institutions nationwide.

"Overjet is committed to helping clinicians deliver the best patient care, so it's especially meaningful to be named to the Dental Products Report Top 5 Software Product of the Year — a recognition determined by the DPR community of dental professionals," said Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and cofounder of Overjet. "Overjet's mission is to improve oral health for all. We've been thrilled by the fast adoption of Overjet's AI software by the dental community to support consistency, deliver evidence-based care, and improve patient outcomes."

About Dental Products Report

Dental Products Report ® (DPR) aims to provide dentists with comprehensive, accurate and unbiased information across the spectrum of specialties. In consultation with forward-looking clinicians and manufacturers, DPR supports dentists as they apply new products and technologies to patient care. DPR provides readers with quality editorial content such as peer reviews, technique guides and articles on the latest advances in equipment, materials, supplies and services in the dental industry.

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Follow Overjet at www.overjet.ai, on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

Contact

Overjet PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Overjet