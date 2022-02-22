Overjet Secures U.S. Patent for its Revolutionary AI Technology Enabling Accurate Measurements on Dental X-rays

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, a leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions for DSOs and insurance companies, announced today that it has secured a United States Patent (U.S. Patent No. 11158046B2) for its invention of breakthrough AI technology to accurately measure anatomical structures and quantify disease on dental X-rays.

Before Overjet's invention, it was impossible for any software to accurately measure distances in dental X-rays without using calibration objects during the image capture. Overjet's new AI technology eliminates the need for foreign calibration objects. Using deep learning, Overjet's software can identify anatomical features — individual teeth, restorations, implants, CEJ, bone levels and other physical attributes — to equip dental professionals to make accurate calibrated measurements and to determine pixel-to-millimeter ratio of an image.

"Enhancing clinical decision-making to improve oral health is cornerstone to everything we do at Overjet," said Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Overjet. "We strive to deliver the best possible results for providers, payors, and patients through continued innovations in dental AI. We are incredibly proud of the U.S. Patent Office's recognition of Overjet's leadership in pioneering transformational dental technologies that advance patient care."

"This patent will not only assist Overjet in serving our payor and provider customers better, but is a win for the entire dental industry," said Dr. Terri Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet. "It gives Overjet a strong foundation in the development of innovative technologies for improving oral health."

This patented technology helped Overjet receive FDA clearance for Overjet Dental Assist™ . Also, it gives Overjet exclusive ability to offer this technology to its customers. Overjet's invention allows automated measurements, enabling many applications, including:

Identification of implant type and determination of implant angulation

Determination of distortion due to angulations of dental X-rays

Measuring root canal length during endodontic procedures and bone level measurements for periodontal procedures

Insurance medical necessity verification based on quantitative review guidelines

