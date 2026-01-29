Overland Advantage Finances ~$4B Across 18 Transactions in 2025, Demonstrating Continued Strength in Middle Market Lending

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Advantage ("Overland") continues to benefit from Wells Fargo's extensive U.S. middle market sourcing footprint and Centerbridge Partners' top-tier private credit underwriting. Overland has provided highly customized credit solutions to family, founder, employee and sponsor-owned companies, financing 18 transactions in 2025 with an aggregate value of ~$4.0 billion. Since inception, Overland has arranged, structured and led ~96% of the credit facilities that it has invested in – an exceptional leadership track record. Overland's disciplined growth underscores its unique strategy and relevance, in particular within the family and founder-owned business community.

Since Overland's launch in May 2024, ~$7.0 billion in custom financing solutions have been underwritten to U.S. middle-market companies, 70% of which are founder and family owned, demonstrating market leadership in a market segment which is historically more challenging to access. Through financings provided together by Overland and Wells Fargo, companies have secured unique, flexible and cost-effective solutions that have allowed them to advance their strategic objectives.

Overland stands out as a differentiated provider of tailored and efficient capital solutions, catering to the unique financing needs of its clients. Overland invests across various industries, targeting market-leading companies with stable cash flows, unique product offerings, barriers to entry and experienced management teams.

"Amidst an evolving macro environment, Overland has leveraged the complementary strengths of Centerbridge and Wells Fargo to close 18 transactions this year," said Gavin Baiera, CEO and Trustee of Overland Advantage and Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge. "Our financing solutions have delivered exceptional results for borrowers, and our recent momentum underscores the strategic execution of our vision, the innovative nature of our direct lending solutions, and the robust partnership we maintain with Wells Fargo."

David Marks, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking EVP, shared, "We're proud to see that Overland has proven to be a market-leading direct lending solution for middle market companies, allowing us to expand long-term relationships and acquire new clients. By delivering the joint capabilities of Wells Fargo and Overland, we've created a complete solution for our clients to pursue their most strategic transactions."

Among the transactions Overland led in the second half of 2025 are the following:

First lien credit facility for Tempo, a project management software company

First lien credit facility for Technique, a metals fabricator specializing in low-volume and prototype solutions

First lien credit facility for Atlantic Squared Supply, a distributor of roofing materials and manufacturer of metal roofing products

Term Loan for Columbus Distributing, a distribution platform serving the Midwest region

Incremental first lien term loan for Stark Tech, a provider of building technology solutions

First lien credit facility for Exclusive Resorts, a luxury membership club offering access to a global portfolio of private residences, experiences, and benefits

First lien credit facility for Envision Radiology, a provider of diagnostic imaging services

Overland continues to provide unique financing solutions and is redefining direct lending for founder and family-owned businesses.

About Overland Advantage

Overland provides innovative lending solutions to founder, family and sponsor-owned middle market companies in North America and allows businesses to pursue their most important strategic goals.

Overland benefits from a strategic partnership between Centerbridge Partners and Wells Fargo, a leading commercial bank in the U.S. Overland borrowers can benefit from more seamless access to Wells Fargo's differentiated treasury management, investment banking services and senior bank capital and Centerbridge's leading private and alternative credit investment capabilities. Overland offers a unique, relationship-driven solution to meet the capital needs of privately owned middle market businesses, many of which historically have had limited connectivity to private credit solutions.

Overland is advised by Overland Advisors, LLC, which is managed by Overland Advisors Holdings, LLC, a controlled affiliate of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and an entity in which Wells Fargo has a significant, non-controlling minority equity investment.

For more information about Overland, visit www.overland-advantage.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/overlandadvantage/

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune's 2025 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

