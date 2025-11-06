Overland Oasis launches resupply stations for RVers, digital nomads, campers and adventure motorcyclists

The groundbreaking travel and hospitality company seeks investors to build a network of locations spanning the American West

RENO, Nev., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Oasis, the emerging provider of next-generation resupply stations designed specifically for RVers, overlanders, campers and adventure motorcyclists, unveils plans for its initial construction phase, for which the company is actively seeking investors. With a mission to help travelers "resupply, refresh and reconnect," Overland Oasis will address the needs of America's rapidly-growing population of over-the-road travelers and digital nomads, equipping them with comfort, convenience and community.

Founded by veteran traveler and real estate developer Adam Corlin, who has lived and worked from his motorhome since 2021, Overland Oasis provides adventurers with everything from potable water fills and gray/black-water dumps to RV-sized vehicle washes, showers, laundry facilities, EV charging, high-speed WiFi and secure overnight parking. All services are available in a centralized location, and can be purchased a la carte from the Overland Oasis app.

"After COVID, I became adamant about spending more time outside, more time seeing the United States, less time glued to screens and devices," said Corlin. "Advances in technology have made it possible for me and millions of other Americans to embrace living and working from the road. There's a growing community of adventurers out there, and Overland Oasis exists to provide the support and amenities necessary for the adventuring to continue."

According to industry reports, there are 11.2 million RV households in the United States alone; about 40 million people will go RVing this year, to say nothing of the 81 million campers and adventure motorcyclists who don't happen to own RVs. And, the median age of this demographic is falling fast, down from 65 to 48 in just the last few years.

With an initial phase of 15 locations identified in the western U.S., Overland Oasis is poised to define the future of travel and living on the road, providing convenience with multiple services in one location. As part of their growth strategy, the company is actively seeking investors to participate in the initial stage of their network deployment. This investment round will enable the company to secure real estate sites and scale operations across multiple markets covering several western states, with future expansion planned throughout the West and beyond.

"RVing and overland adventuring are becoming more popular all the time, yet there is no real infrastructure in place to cover basic needs, allow travelers to refresh or to facilitate a sense of community," said Corlin. "Rather than clogging the truck stop system or relying on travel centers that don't fully accommodate RVs, Overland Oasis provides today's travelers with a tailored, all-in-one solution."

Overland Oasis is led by Corlin and an advisory board, its membership encompassing veterans of the construction, travel and hospitality industries. The company is based in Reno, NV.

For information about investing in Overland Oasis, visit https://overlandoasis.com or email [email protected].

About Overland Oasis

Overland Oasis is a hospitality and infrastructure brand created for over-the-road adventurers, campers and adventure motorcyclists, providing fully-equipped, secure resupply stations where travelers can refresh, restock and reconnect. By combining curated services, modern amenities and community-driven design, Overland Oasis seeks to redefine the road-trip experience for RV travelers, adventure motorcyclists and modern nomads. For more information, visit https://overlandoasis.com.

