Overland Partners Architects + Urban Design Appoints New President and Leadership Team for Bold Future of Firm

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Partners, a Texas-based architecture and urban design firm known for award-winning design work in Texas as well as the United States and abroad, has appointed Adam Bush, AIA, as their new President. Bush, who recently celebrated 16 years with the firm serving as Principal and Director of Overland's Education practice, will lead Overland into the future, transitioning from a founder-led firm of four individuals that began in 1987 to a group of over 90 employees in San Antonio, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and New York with an eye towards future growth.

Overland Board Chairman Madison Smith (right) and outgoing CEO Rick Archer, FAIA, (left) appoint Principal Adam Bush, AIA (center) to President with eye towards firm’s future growth. ©Overland Partners, Inc.

"We are aligning our business structure with our core values of including new and relevant viewpoints and voices into the practice of architecture," said Madison Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Bush takes over the reins from founding principal and notable architect Rick Archer, FAIA, who served as Overland's CEO for the last seven years. Archer will continue to practice architecture with the firm and pursue opportunities related to lecturing, publishing, and thought leadership in areas of the built environment and a focus on education, sustainability, social equity, and design that inspires human flourishing.

Bush will continue his practice as an architect while leading the firm. He brings a depth of knowledge to complex building projects and collaborates closely with clients, construction partners and consultant teams to deliver highly sustainable, transformational projects of positive impact. Some of his most recognized work includes Patton Hall at the University of Texas at Austin; the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business & Innovation at Baylor University; transformation of the new Austin Community College Rio Grande Campus; the new University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) School of Data Science as well as UTSA's Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Careers School currently underway in downtown San Antonio. He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and holds a Bachelor of Architecture.

In addition to Bush being named President, the firm has announced the following individuals have been appointed to the senior leadership team:

James Lancaster, Vice President of Studio Operations

Michael Monceaux, Vice President of Architectural Services

Sebastian Ortiz, Vice President of Business Operations

Erika Picard, Vice President of Marketing & Brand

Bush said this is an exciting next chapter for Overland, with a multi-generational ownership structure that empowers young employees to become future leaders while honoring the founding principals who laid a strong foundation for the firm over the last three decades, and who continue to be a vital part of the firm's future.

"Our new leaders are a vital part of the continuum and legacy of the firm," said Bush. "We are celebrating a bright future for our creative community at Overland, as well as for the clients we serve," he said.

Sensitive to environmental and aesthetic contexts, Overland is known for integrating technology, materials, art, and craft to create well-loved places that bring people together. An Architect Top 50 Firm, Overland has received more than 200 international and national design awards and has been widely published at home and abroad.

