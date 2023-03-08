Overland Partners Architecture + Urban Design Appoints Sebastian Ortiz as New Vice President of Business Operations

SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Partners, an architecture, planning and urban design firm based in Texas renowned for its human-centered and sustainable design projects, announced today that Sebastian Ortiz has joined the company as Vice President of Business Operations. The El Salvador native has more than 20 years of experience in the strategic growth and optimization of organizations, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to large corporations, and has a strong track record of success in business strategy and operations across multiple industries.

In his new role, Ortiz will be responsible for overseeing the firm's financial, administrative, and operational functions, working closely with the leadership team to ensure exceptional delivery of sustainable design solutions to clients, while also maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency, profitability, and growth.

Prior to joining Overland Partners, Ortiz led a restaurant group where he built the company from a solo operation to more than 100 restaurants in three countries over the course of 12 years.

"Sebastian's brilliant business acumen will help us strategically expand and grow, while remaining true to our brand promise of unlocking the embedded potential of people and places with a deep respect for the environment," said Overland President Adam Bush, AIA.

Ortiz holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. John's College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University, an educational foundation that fosters a unique approach to problem-solving with a well-rounded and creative mindset.

"Overland's actions consistently reflect their core values," said Ortiz. "The firm's focus on sustainable design, dedication to exceptional client outcomes, coupled with their unwavering integrity and accountability sets them apart in the industry and is a key reason why I joined the firm," he said.

According to Ortiz, Overland is well positioned for expansion, both in terms of new market sector growth and geographic reach. The firm established a Dallas design practice in 2021 with the newly formed Sports & Entertainment practice group led by Bryan Trubey, FAIA.

Overland provides comprehensive architectural, master planning and urban design services to clients worldwide through its team of 90 employees located in San Antonio, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and New York City and is known for integrating technology, materials, art, and craft to create places that care for the earth, promote well-being and lead to measurable human transformation.

An Architect Top 50 Firm, Overland has received more than 200 international and national design awards and has been widely published at home and abroad.

