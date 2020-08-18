Overland Partners Named 2020 Merit Award Winner by Design-Build Institute of America for Ellsworth Kelly's "Austin" at Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas

The 2,715 square foot chapel that opened February 18, 2018, after five years of meticulous design and construction, quickly became an Austin icon. With its rainbow-inspired stained-glass windows, 14 large-scale black and white marble panels, and soaring redwood totem, the space was built for joy and reflection as it sits nestled on the grounds of the University of Texas' Blanton Museum of Art (Blanton) in Austin, Texas.

A deep collaboration between Overland Partners, design-build firm Linbeck Group, LLC, global engineers ARUP, custom fabrication specialists Carlson Baker Arts, world-renowned stained glass artists Franz Mayer of Munich, and the Blanton Museum staff, forged partnerships and pushed boundaries to bring Kelly's artistic vision to life, while striving to build a museum quality structure. "In the true sense of teamwork, our group grew closer and together creatively addressed challenges presented by the artist's vision," said Rick Archer, FAIA, Overland Partners' CEO and Principal on the project.

Archer said members of the team formulated inventive ways to work with Kelly, whose studio was located in upstate New York, that included computer generated renderings, 3D models, and mock-ups that were very exacting in terms of scale, proportion, joinery, etc. in the preconstruction phase to meet the artist's precise visualization of the building.

"For the site selection, we presented maps, aerials, and orientation scenarios around the Blanton campus, and Kelly reviewed all of the options, and drew a star and smiley face on the spot where Austin now sits," said Archer.

Every aesthetic detail for Austin was reviewed by Kelly, who had never been involved in constructing a building before, let alone one for public use. Overland collaborated with Kelly on countless details, including the height and exterior material of the structure, entry doors, building proportions, building systems, and smaller points, such as fire alarms and exit signs. "Our team was there to advocate the artist's vision without interjecting our aesthetic views of the design," Archer said.

The biggest challenge of the project was Kelly's advanced age. "We executed drawings and worked all hours of the night to obtain his signature on each and every aesthetic decision," Archer continued. "We all knew that if the documents did not have his signature, the work would not be an authentic Kelly," he said. Kelly died about one week after signing the final documents at the age of 92, and construction began on Austin two months following his death.

Archer believes it is only fitting to have Kelly's last and greatest work included as a finalist in DBIA's civic category. "Austin has become a center of life on campus, where visitors enjoy a respite, students fall in love, contemplate the world, and where residents and tourists come to enjoy a reflective, sacred experience," said Archer. "It is exactly how Ellsworth envisioned it," he said.

To date, approximately 227,170 people have visited Austin to experience its power of art, abstraction, and light, touching all who enter, which was the end goal of the artist.

Merit Award winners will now compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA's Design-Build Conference and Expo Awards Ceremony, October 29th.

Overland Partners

Overland Partners Architects bring together diverse talents to deliver dynamic, comprehensive design services in architecture, master planning, and urban design throughout the world. With a notable spirit of collaboration, Overland thoughtfully integrates technology, art, and craft to create world-class, innovative, and sustainable solutions for highly complex projects. For more information, visit overlandpartners.com or call 210.829.7003.

Erika Picard, [email protected]

SOURCE Overland Partners Inc

Related Links

http://www.overlandpartners.com

