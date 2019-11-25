Overlay Shares ETFs Cross $100 Million in Assets in Less Than Two Months

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, the parent of Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today the recently launched ETF "Ovals" have surpassed $100 million in assets under management – a notable milestone occurring within seven weeks since they began trading on the NYSE Arca. Overlay Shares allow investors to access two potential streams of return without being required to change their underlying investment portfolio, packaged in an easy to use ETF structure—an investment expertise previously afforded to accredited investors and institutions. Importantly, in this yield-starved environment, the Ovals invest in core index ETFs that have become foundational to portfolios plus carry the additional feature of a capital-efficient overlay strategy, which seeks to provide an incremental income stream with nominal change in the overall risk profile.

The Overlay Shares ETF suite features five sought-after and highly liquid index ETFs – which includes large-cap, small-cap, foreign bond, core bond, and municipal bond – with each strategy employing a disciplined risk-managed overlay strategy focused to generate tax-efficient income on top of the underlying core ETF assets. These five ETF Ovals can serve as core, standalone investment solutions, or as building blocks for combined asset allocation, as well as the potential for incremental income without a material change in risk beyond its underlying core investment exposure.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)

"The interest we have been receiving among our Oval shareholders and the financial advisor community at large has been incredibly positive," said Brad Ball, CEO of Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares portfolio manager. "In this challenging environment for income, investors are looking to get more for their portfolios especially without taking material additional risk."

Prior to introducing Overlay Shares in October, Liquid Strategies pioneered a methodology for capitalizing on market inefficiencies and volatility with active risk management in order to generate consistent, repeatable option income. Their portfolio management expertise seeks to generate steady alpha through an overlay focused on enhancing the return and income streams of underlying core assets. For the past six years, the firm has deployed its investment approach through a mutual fund and separately managed accounts. With their well-established portfolio management team, Overlay Shares seeks to allow advisors and investors alike to benefit from the power of overlays – democratizing an institutional-quality investment strategy free of cumbersome collateral maintenance, complicated client statements, and costly administration. For more information about Overlay Shares, please visit www.overlayshares.com.

About Liquid Strategies

Liquid Strategies, LLC has pioneered the delivery of capital-efficient, overlay investment solutions. The Liquid Strategies overlay gives investors two potential sources of returns without requiring them to change their underlying portfolios.

Founded in 2013 and based in Atlanta, Liquid Strategies is an independent, employee-owned SEC-Registered Investment Adviser focused on helping clients improve investment outcomes and meet their goals. The overlay is available through SMA, mutual fund and ETF vehicles. For more information, please visit http://www.liquidstrategiesllc.com/.

About Overlay Shares

Index ETFs you already know combined with a disciplined option overlay. Developed and managed by Liquid Strategies, LLC, Overlay Shares feature investment solutions—or "Ovals"—for large-cap equities (ticker: OVL), small-cap equities (ticker: OVS) foreign equities (ticker: OVF), core bonds (ticker: OVB), and tax-exempt, municipal bonds (ticker: OVM). For more information, please visit http://www.overlayshares.com.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website (overlayshares.com). Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Overlay Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Total Returns are calculated using the daily 4:00pm EST net asset value (NAV). Market price returns reflect the midpoint of the bid/ask spread as of the close of trading on the exchange where Fund shares are listed. Market price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds were recently organized and as a result, it has a limited track record on which to base an investment decision upon. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Fund could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Fund is unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

