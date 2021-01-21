Overlay Shares Launch New ETFs and Cross $300 Million in Assets

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, the parent of Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced their suite of ETFs has crossed $300 million in assets under management since it began trading on the NYSE Arca in October 2019. "We are particularly proud of raising this level of assets during a time when investors are understandably concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic", Brad Ball, CEO of Overlay Shares and Liquid Strategies.

Additionally, Overlay Shares has launched two new ETFs: Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) and Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (OVLH). OVT combines the benefits of investing in short-duration bonds with income potential from the option overlay strategy utilized in the existing suite of ETFs. OVLH combines the benefits of investing in the S&P 500 Index with long-term bear market hedges, sought to be financed through the option overlay strategy, striving to give investors peace of mind to stay fully invested during times of stress.

The Overlay Shares ETF suite features seven sought-after and highly liquid index ETFs.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)

Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (ticker: OVLH)

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (ticker: OVT)

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)

"Since the initial launch of Overlay Shares, our team has worked to provide solutions to help solve investor problems. With the launch of OVT and OVLH, we're providing even more tools to allow investors and their clients to adapt to changing market risks and opportunities as we move into a very uncertain 2021," said Shawn Gibson, CIO for Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds were recently organized and as a result, have a limited track record on which to base an investment decision upon. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Funds could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Funds are unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

