Overlay Shares Reach 5-Year Track Record

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Overlay Shares ETFs, managed by parent company Liquid Strategies, LLC, announced their suite of ETFs has reached five years since it began trading on the NYSE Arca in October 2019. "Since the launch of the Overlay Shares, our team has worked to bring tools and strategies typically only available to institutional or ultra-high-net-worth clients to the everyday investor", says Shawn Gibson, CIO of Overlay Shares and Liquid Strategies, "the steady adoption of the ETFs over the past 5 years has shown our strategies are resonating with investors."

The five original funds were launched in October 2019. The suite was expanded in early 2021, adding Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) and Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (OVLH) to its investment offerings. The ETF suite combines the benefits of investing in underlying asset classes with income potential from the option overlay strategy. Three of the funds are ranked in the top 10 percentile by Morningstar as of 9/30/2024: OVL in the 7th percentile1, OVB in the 7th percentile2, and OVM in the 4th percentile3.

The Overlay Shares ETF suite features seven sought-after and highly liquid index ETFs. Ovals can serve as core, standalone investment solutions or building blocks for combined asset allocation.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)

Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (ticker: OVLH)

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (ticker: OVT)

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)

Income overlay strategies have historically come with complexities that made them challenging for investors to access properly. Overlay Shares packages the overlay process into easy-to-access ETFs to bring a sophisticated solution to a broader investment audience.

"It has been an exciting ride so far, and we are looking forward to seeing what the next 5 years have in store for the Overlay Shares," says Adam Stewart, Portfolio Manager for Overlay Shares and Liquid Strategies.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website (overlayshares.com). Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds were recently organized and as a result, have a limited track record on which to base an investment decision upon. The Funds invest in short-term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Funds could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Funds are unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

The Fund's use of put options can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, which may be magnified by certain features of the options. When selling a put option, the Fund will receive a premium; however, this premium may not be enough to offset a loss incurred by the Fund if the price of the underlying asset is below the strike price by an amount equal to or greater than the premium. Purchased put options may expire worthless and the Fund would lose the premium it paid for the option. The Fund may lose significantly more than the premiums it receives in highly volatile market conditions.

Morningstar rankings are based on a fund's average annual total return relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category. Fund performance used within the rankings, reflects certain fee waivers, without which, returns and Morningstar rankings would have been lower. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100.

SOURCE Liquid Strategies, LLC