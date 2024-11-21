Overlook Industries Expands Production Capacity With New Facility Expansion

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overlook Industries Inc., a global leader in single-use filler needles and silicone over-molded assemblies, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a major facility expansion. In June 2023, Overlook procured a 16,000 square-foot building adjacent to its current site, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. The new facility includes 14,000 square feet of open production space and 2,000 square feet for office and general use.

The expansion, set to be completed by July 2025, will include a 1,800 square-foot ISO-7 cleanroom, expanded controlled storage, and a 3,000 square-foot component manufacturing and machine shop. This investment allows Overlook to increase its capacity for producing single-use needles, 316L stainless steel needles, over-molded pump sections and legs, meeting the rising demand for single-use technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Boosting capacity and workforce

With the expansion, Overlook anticipates a 20% increase in its workforce, contributing to local economic growth in Easthampton and solidifying Western Massachusetts as a key hub for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The additional space will enhance Overlook's ability to produce more products faster.

Sustainability at the forefront

The new facility will feature leading-edge HVAC systems and insulation, aligning with Overlook's commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the infrastructure is being prepared for future solar installations, reflecting Overlook's long-term vision of environmental responsibility.

Regulatory compliance and future-readiness

Overlook's expansion will comply with all necessary regulatory standards, including the certification and validation of the new ISO-7 cleanroom before production begins. This cleanroom and other upgrades will ensure Overlook meets industry demands while maintaining high-quality production standards.

Long-term vision for growth

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to advance toward single-use technologies, the demand for Overlook's products has grown steadily. This facility expansion ensures Overlook remains a leader in the single-use space, increasing production capacity to deliver its products faster and more efficiently. The company's leadership has played a crucial role in designing the new space to accommodate future growth and ensure streamlined production processes.

For more information, please contact Shawn Cohen-Sherry, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected] or visit www.ovlk.com .

About Overlook Industries Inc.

Founded in 1993, Overlook Industries Inc. partners with major OEMs and kit integrators to deliver innovative single-use technologies to the pharmaceutical market. Headquartered in Easthampton, MA, Overlook continues to push the boundaries of production efficiency and product quality in the biotech and pharma industries.

SOURCE Overlook Industries, Inc.