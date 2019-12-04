Overlook Pointe Brings Affordable Housing to Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. announces the grand opening of the $32 million Overlook Pointe Apartments , a new construction apartment community located in Lafayette, Indiana.

Overlook Pointe Clubhouse Overlook Pointe Apartment Interior

This 248- unit complex features one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. It is located on 18 acres at 1750 Elston Road near U.S. 52/231. Positioned near the Wabash River, Overlook Pointe offers easy access to West Lafayette, as well as several local industrial plants for Subaru, A.E. Staley, and more. The complex is also conveniently located just 2.5 miles from downtown Lafayette with easy access to Tippecanoe County government offices.

"Our apartment homes are perfect for those seeking a balance between convenience and comfort. Our location is near plenty of shopping, restaurants and Purdue University," said a Herman & Kittle representative.

Overlook Pointe is a multi-family apartment complex that offers both tax credit and market rate pricing for residents. Construction began on the property in 2018 with several units move-in ready in late 2019. The entire 17-building complex will be completed in early 2020 with a total of 248 units. The staff at Overlook Pointe is currently scheduling tours and is looking to assist prospective residents in filling their many available units. For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the Overlook Pointe website or call (833) 383-4917.

The units feature beautiful interiors and many community amenities to make residents feel right at home. Features include central heating and A/C, brand new appliances in the kitchen, carpet and wood-faux flooring, spacious bathrooms, full-sized washers and dryers, a professional cyber cafe, business center, on-site laundry facility and so much more.

The community offers a wealth of floor plan options for residents. One-bedroom units begin at 809 square feet, two-bedroom units at 1,190 square feet, three-bedroom units at 1,294 square feet, and four-bedroom units at 1,412 square feet. The property offers a community outdoor pool, fitness center, game room, and a playground for kids. Overlook Pointe is also a pet friendly community. This includes an on-site dog park where residents have plenty of room for their dogs to run and play.

Retail centers such as the Tippecanoe Mall, a 96-store mall anchored by JCPenney's, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods, close by. Several local retail and dining options are also located nearby, as well as Purdue University and local schools in the Tippecanoe School Corporation.

Just across the Wabash River is downtown West Lafayette, which offers the Wabash Landing 9 movie theater, numerous dining options, and a growing college community as State Street undergoes a multi-million dollar restructuring to include multiple bars, restaurants, and a new Target store.

Other nearby recreational opportunities abound. The Lafayette Country Club is less than a mile away and Armstrong Park, a 30-acre park complex featuring a 2/3 mile paved trail, 3 lighted baseball fields, 5 lighted tennis courts, playground, picnic shelter, and open space is less than 2 miles away. For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site staff at Overlook Pointe .

