Overnight Face Mask Market Worth $29.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global overnight face mask market size is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Stressful impacts of modern day lifestyles, inadequate sleep, pollution, and long working duration have indulged the customers to increasingly spend on the beauty products, especially skin care solutions. Besides adequate amount of sleep and healthy diets, demand for convenient, prolonged, and hassle free skin care regimes have propelled the growth of market for overnight face masks.

Growing preference for skin and mind relaxation beauty products has popularized overnight masks infused with essential oils and various fruit based ingredients. For instance, Laniege's Sleeping Mask and Glow Recipe's Watermelon Mask are some of the popular fruit based overnight skin rejuvenating products. Laniege offers few varieties in the night mask category, whereas Water Sleeping is a gel based product infused with skin soothing minerals.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, creams and gels held the largest share of above 55.0% in 2018. Sheets are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period owing to their hassle free and daily application features

Online distribution of these face masks is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period

North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Overnight Face Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Creams & Gels, Sheets), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/overnight-face-mask-market

Cream and gel based overnight masks accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to its effective skin repair features. Enriching ingredients are used in high content in creams and gel based products, which remain intact and seep in deeply inside the skin, thereby providing effective results. However, sheets are gaining an increasing traction among the consumers as they contain high amount of hyaluronic nutrients and can be used as a daily skin care routine as compared to other face products.

Rising preference for skin care products has been driving the manufacturers to introduce their independent online distribution channels to serve the large customer base. Moreover, growing popularity for Korean based overnight mask products is expected to popularize the use of online shopping sites. Moreover, online retailers such as Sephora and e.l.f Cosmetics have started creating their own formulas in this category in order to cater to the continuous demand of the consumers.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing consumer awareness about skin care solutions and high demand for Korean beauty products. Moreover, celebrity influencers are playing a crucial role in popularizing the skin care trends in this region, which is expected to contribute to the market growth.

The global overnight face mask market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players operating in this market are L'Oréal Paris; Laniege; e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.; The Body Shop; Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC.; Lotus Herbals; Lakmé Cosmetics; Innisfree; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Vichy Laboratories; and Avon Products, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global overnight face mask market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Overnight Face Mask Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Cream & Gels



Sheets

Overnight Face Mask Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online

Overnight Face Mask Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

