Overnight US Equities Market Data From Bruce ATS is now Available via dxFeed

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, has expanded its U.S. equities data offering by adding market data from Bruce ATS, an overnight U.S. equities trading venue operated by Bruce Markets LLC.

Bruce ATS, leveraging Nasdaq's market technology and data distribution capabilities, provides reliable overnight liquidity for U.S. equities, extending access to trading opportunities beyond regular market hours — from Sunday through Thursday, 8:00 PM EST to 4:00 AM EST — with plans for further expansion.

With this launch, dxFeed now distributes real-time, delayed, and historical data for Quotes, Trades, and Order Book information from Bruce ATS, available through the following official feed options:

Bruce Last Sale

Bruce Best Bid and Offer (BBO)

Bruce Depth of Book

The Bruce ATS datafeed is available from dxFeed as a standalone service or as part of a comprehensive package alongside other major U.S. market data feeds, including Nasdaq Basic, NYSE BQT, Cboe One, and CTA/UTP (NBBO). This combination enables 24-hour coverage for U.S. equities.

"Making Bruce ATS market data available through dxFeed broadens global access to our overnight U.S. equities trading venue," said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce Markets. "dxFeed's strong distribution network and reputation for reliable market data delivery ensure that more market participants around the world can integrate Bruce ATS data into their workflows and make informed trading decisions during extended hours."

This expanded access allows traders and institutions across global time zones — including in the APAC region — to follow and trade U.S. equities during their local market hours. U.S.-based clients can also leverage Bruce ATS market data for more precise overnight portfolio valuation and improved pre-market insights.

"By integrating Bruce ATS data into our offering, we're continuing to deliver on our commitment to provide comprehensive and continuous U.S. market coverage, closing the overnight gap for US Equities trading," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "Our clients can now access reliable overnight trading data alongside major U.S. venues, supporting seamless cross-session strategies around the clock."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions,, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

About Bruce ATS

Bruce ATS™, operated by SEC and FINRA-registered broker-dealer Bruce Markets™, is an Alternative Trading System offering secure overnight access to U.S. markets. Bruce ATS™ provides financial institutions with seamless integration and scalable solutions. Designed for reliability and performance at enterprise scale, Bruce ATS™ redefines after-hours trading by bridging the gap between investors and U.S. markets, empowering firms to extend trading opportunities beyond traditional hours with confidence and ease. For more information, visit www.brucemarkets.com.

