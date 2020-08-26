OverOps Debuts Git Blame Support to Drive Accountability and Fast Error Resolution Across the DevOps Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverOps , the leading continuous reliability solution, today announced support for git blame and automated source attach, enabling faster error resolution and increased developer productivity. By integrating with leading code repositories like GitLab and GitHub, OverOps helps engineering teams faced with critical errors to quickly identify who last committed or edited an offending line of code. Combined with OverOps' deep error context and automated alert routing, git blame support empowers engineering teams to quickly arm the right developer with the right data to reproduce and resolve any issue before customers are impacted.

"With OverOps, we're able to identify unknown issues that were not tested for, and get deep, code-level insight into every failure. The new git blame integration helps us uncover which code change introduced each error and who committed it, allowing us to deliver more reliable software, faster. Operating without this would be like living in the dark ages," said an engineering manager at a large U.S. Insurance company.

As companies increase their release velocity to accelerate time-to-market, more errors are ending up in production. This results in engineering teams spending 60% of their time finding and fixing errors from previous sprints, pulling critical resources from future projects and hindering productivity.

With OverOps' new support for git blame and automated source attach, engineering teams are armed with rich root cause data about every error, and have the ability to automatically identify the developer that owns the code and route it back to them so that the issue can be addressed in real-time.

By integrating with GitLab and GitHub code repositories, OverOps empowers development teams to:

See who was the last author who changed the code across the call stack of each error in their git tool of choice.

Link errors to commits and view the latest code changes directly in their git repository.

Assign every new and critical issue to the right developer responsible for fixing it.

Capture detailed error snapshots with the source code and variable state for every error, reducing reliance on manual troubleshooting methods.

Build an effective DevOps culture that embraces a "you code it, you own it" mentality.

"The pressure to move fast in today's pipeline leaves little time for ensuring that code is production-ready. This, in turn, puts pressure on teams' ability to identify and resolve errors as quickly as possible so that minimal harm is done," said Eric Mizell, VP Solution Engineering at OverOps. "OverOps support for git blame, as well as our automated source attach, helps to streamline the error resolution process, improving productivity, encouraging a culture of accountability, and empowering developers with code-level visibility across the entire pipeline."

To learn more about the OverOps support for git blame and automated source attach:

Register to attend a live webinar on September 9th , where we'll demo the git blame integration and cover best practices and processes for building a culture of accountability.

to attend a live webinar on , where we'll demo the git blame integration and cover best practices and processes for building a culture of accountability. Read our blog for more details on OverOps support for git blame.

our blog for more details on OverOps support for git blame. Check out OverOps solution briefs about the value of git blame support via GitLab and GitHub .

About OverOps

OverOps is a continuous reliability solution that enables companies to ensure rapid code changes do not negatively impact application reliability. Using OverOps, teams can quickly identify, prevent and resolve critical software issues. Unlike static code, log analyzers and APMs that rely on foresight, OverOps analyzes your code at runtime to deliver deep insights into when, where and why code breaks. With robust CI/CD integrations and open APIs, OverOps ensures software reliability from testing to production. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco, Orlando and Tel Aviv.

