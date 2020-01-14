OverOps Debuts New Language Support for .NET to Help Identify, Prevent and Resolve Critical Code Issues in Enterprise Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverOps , the leading Continuous Reliability solution, today announced the general availability (GA) of platform support for applications built on .NET Core and Microsoft .NET Framework. This expanded language compatibility builds on existing OverOps support for Java to cater to the wide variety of enterprises building mission-critical applications in C# and other .NET-based languages. With OverOps, engineering teams can better identify when rapid code changes introduce critical issues, and resolve them quickly to prevent negative impact on customer experience.

"Historically, it's been challenging to identify and resolve critical issues in our code," said Torsten Sinnemann, Product Tech Lead at iQmetrix. "With the release of OverOps for .NET, we are looking forward to getting deeper access to the wealth of unknown information lurking within our applications."

Despite the emergence of new programming languages like Python and Go, C# has continued to hold a secure spot as one of the most popular languages for application development among enterprise organizations since the .NET framework was first released by Microsoft in 2002. A recent Stack Overflow survey 1 of over 80,000 developers found that .NET and C# were once again ranked within the top 10 most loved frameworks and programming languages, respectively. Building on the success of OverOps' original Java-based offering, this new GA support for .NET makes OverOps available to millions of software engineers tasked with building, delivering and managing C# applications.

The OverOps Continuous Reliability solution for .NET helps organizations uncover and address code quality issues in live applications. By combining runtime code analysis and machine learning across the software delivery life cycle, OverOps helps organizations determine when code changes introduce critical new and increasing errors, resurfaced errors and slowdowns, and provides the context needed to resolve them before customer experience is impacted.

"Even with extensive ecosystems of testing and monitoring tools, thousands of organizations running C# and ASP.NET applications are still struggling to proactively detect and resolve the errors that matter most," said Chen Harel, VP of Product and co-founder of OverOps. "By offering support for .NET Framework, we're opening up the ability to proactively find and fix code-level issues to a massive segment of the engineering community who are responsible for some of the world's largest and most mission-critical applications."

In addition to offering support for Microsoft .NET, OverOps is now available on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace .

OverOps is a continuous reliability solution that enables companies who create software to ensure rapid code changes do not impact customer experience. Using OverOps, teams can quickly identify, prevent and resolve critical software issues. Unlike static code, log analyzers and APMs that rely on foresight, OverOps analyzes your code at runtime to produce optimized software data that tells you when, where and why code breaks. With robust CI/CD integrations and open APIs, OverOps ensures software reliability from testing to production. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

