OverOps Expands Technical and Business Leadership with Three Industry Veteran Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OverOps , the leading Continuous Reliability solution, today announced that it has expanded its executive team with the addition of Bob Kemper as Global Vice President of Engineering, Marc Batchelor as Director of Engineering in the U.S. and Bob Patel as Regional Vice President of Sales in the East. Kemper, Batchelor and Patel have more than 40 years of combined experience building and bringing to market deeply technical enterprise products. As OverOps continues to grow its global team and customer base, these two new hires will play a critical role in scaling the company's go-to-market strategy and further evolving the OverOps platform to meet customer demand.

"Enterprise demand for OverOps is growing daily as a result of our proven ability to fill a critical gap in today's software reliability ecosystem. In order to scale our organization and product to meet this market need, it is vital that we hire world-class talent across all areas of our team – particularly at the leadership level," said Rod Squires, CEO of OverOps. "Bob Kemper and Marc Batchelor are established engineering leaders with an exemplary track record of bringing complex product vision to life. Bob Patel has extensive experience building and managing high-performing sales organizations and driving wide-spread product adoption in crowded markets. These three additions to our leadership will be instrumental to our success as we continue on our steep growth trajectory, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the team."

Bob Kemper brings to the table decades of experience at the helm of the industry's leading engineering organizations. He spent the early years of his career at Hyperion Software, now owned by Oracle, where he worked his way up to Senior Vice President of Application Development and played an integral role in evolving the company's single flagship product into a suite of solutions, while simultaneously driving the team toward significant revenue milestones and acquisitions. Bob later served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at SSPS Inc., where he led a global group of over 350 development professionals to deliver advanced predictive analytic tools and technology. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Product Officer at Pivotlink, followed by Executive Vice President of Engineering at Pentaho (acquired by Hitachi Vantara). At OverOps, Bob will be responsible for scaling the company's engineering organization and advancing the product roadmap.

Marc Batchelor, a serial successful entrepreneur, joins OverOps from Hitachi Vantara. He was previously one of the founders of Pentaho, and worked in almost every facet of the organization including Chief Engineer, Head of IT, Head of Support and numerous other roles, prior to the company's acquisition by Hitachi. Following the acquisition, he continued to extend his knowledge throughout the broader Hitachi organization, leading compliance and security processes as VP of Engineering. Prior to Pentaho, Marc founded both Keyola Corporation and Appsource, and led both companies to successful acquisitions. He has also previously consulted for some of the largest organizations in the world, including Ford Motors and AT&T.

"We have ambitious plans to not only expand the use cases and integration ecosystem of our existing platform, but to also venture into entirely new product lines and markets," said Tal Weiss, CTO and co-founder of OverOps. "We are excited to have seasoned engineering leaders like Bob and Marc on board to help navigate this aggressive roadmap and bring these plans to fruition."

Bob Patel joins the OverOps team from AppDynamics where he launched and grew the company's strategic IBM relationship. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales at Egnyte, Riverbed and Netuitive, Inc., where he led successful teams of sales and pre-sales professionals across North America. He also held leadership roles at Microsoft and Amberpoint, and was responsible for managing large sales teams at Sun Microsystems and Forte Software. Early in his career, Bob supported the U.S. Army as a software developer and product manager working on helicopter Avionics and System Management. In his new role, Bob will help guide the OverOps' sales strategy and scale enterprise traction in the Eastern territory of North America.

About OverOps

OverOps is a continuous reliability solution that enables companies who create software to ensure rapid code changes do not impact customer experience. Using OverOps teams can quickly identify, prevent, and resolve critical software issues. Unlike static code, log analyzers and APMs that rely on foresight, OverOps analyzes your code at runtime to produce optimized software data that tells when, where and why code breaks. OverOps runs in the cloud or on-premises, providing native support for microservices and containerized environments. With robust CI/CD integrations and open APIs, OverOps ensures software reliability from testing into production. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

