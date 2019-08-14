OverOps Helps Enterprises Shift Left with New CI/CD Integrations

Organizations are increasingly adopting a shift-left approach to software quality and incorporating more automation into their QA processes. However, even the most cutting-edge testing and code quality practices require an impossible amount of foresight to detect all potential failure scenarios. This means unknown code-level issues still frequently slip into production, negatively impacting customers and business outcomes.

New OverOps integrations with Jenkins, JetBrains TeamCity, Atlassian Bamboo and Pivotal Concourse help organizations take a proactive approach to code quality by acting as a system of intelligence within the CI/CD pipeline. OverOps analyzes code at runtime to identify all new, increasing, resurfaced and critical errors in a release – even those missed by test automation. From there, the OverOps platform generates a code quality report that takes into account all severe issues with the potential to impact end users and application functionality. OverOps quality gates within the CI/CD pipeline help determine if code is safe to promote, and automatically block unstable releases from moving forward to production. Issues are then routed back to the right developer to resolve using OverOps True Root Cause, eliminating finger pointing between Dev and QA.

To build these integrations, OverOps teamed up with some of the world's most innovative companies, like BT. "OverOps' integration with Jenkins allows us to drive 'go-no-go' decisions, blocking a release if it falls below a quality threshold,'' said Mark O'Flaherty, Business to Consumer IT Director at BT. "This integration drives a consistent, repeatable and automated governance process across our different software life cycle approaches, allowing for earlier visibility of issues, reduction of MTTR and room for customer innovation and improvements."

To learn more about how OverOps integrates with your CI/CD pipeline, stop by the OverOps booth, #1000, at DevOps World | Jenkins World in San Francisco and catch a live demo. See firsthand how you can help your team prevent critical issues from making it to production. Additionally, don't miss OverOps co-founder and VP of Product Chen Harel's session on leveraging Jenkins to prevent SEV1 issues.

Jenkins Build Scoring: A Formula for Blocking SEV1s from Production

Thursday, August 15 | 10:30am - 11:15am | Moscone West, Room 2011

In this session, Chen Harel, co-founder and VP of Product at OverOps, will walk attendees through an open source scoring system that takes into account new errors, increasing errors and slowdowns to provide DevOps teams with a formulaic approach to understanding the stability of their releases – before they go into production.

Join our upcoming webinar on August 28 to hear about the 6 essential quality gates you need in your CI/CD.

Learn more about how OverOps helps prevent bad code from reaching production.

Try OverOps' CI/CD integrations yourself in our live demo environment.

About OverOps

OverOps is a Software Data Optimization platform that tells companies when, where and why code fails in test and production. OverOps' goal is to change the way software is written, delivered and maintained by optimizing the data that is used to execute the software delivery life cycle. With OverOps, organizations can automatically identify critical new and increasing errors, resurfaced errors and slowdowns. For each issue, OverOps delivers full source code and environment variables to allow fast error resolution. This enables companies to prevent unreliable code from being deployed to production and solve issues before the customer experience is impacted. OverOps is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

