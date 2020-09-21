OverOps to Demonstrate How to Prevent Critical Production Errors at Virtual DevOps World 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverOps , the leading continuous reliability solution, will be exhibiting and presenting at the annual DevOps World virtual event this week, September 22-24. VP of Solution Engineering Eric Mizell will lead two sessions, showcasing how to reduce escaped defects through the use of dynamic code analysis quality gates.

Bad Code Kills: Five Essential Quality Gates You Need in Your CloudBees Core Pipeline

Tuesday, September 22, 1:30pm - 2:00pm PT

Learn practical advice for stopping bad code from killing your mission-critical apps. This session will cover:

Common challenges and shortcomings of current QA and testing methods

5 quality gates you can use to help identify poor quality code earlier in the release cycle

How to configure your Jenkins pipeline to detect and block critical issues missed by test automation

A New Way to Reduce Escaped Defects in Your Jenkins Pipeline

Thursday, September 24, 12:45pm - 1:00pm PT

Learn how to avoid the developer blame game when it comes to error resolution. This session will walk you through how to incorporate developer accountability to reduce escaped defects in your Jenkins pipeline.

DevOps World, hosted by CloudBees, brings together thought leaders, practitioners and community contributors from around the world to share their DevOps learnings and experiences. Attendees can stop by OverOps' virtual booth to chat with Eric and the OverOps team, catch a live OverOps product demonstration, and enter to win our raffle for a $200 Amazon gift card. Register to attend here .

For those missing out on the action at DevOps World, check out the following resources to learn more about how OverOps helps teams identify, prevent and resolve critical application errors:

Learn about how OverOps integrates with Jenkins and CloudBees.

about how OverOps integrates with Jenkins and CloudBees. Register to attend our next webinar to see how Expedia reduced MTTI & MTTR by 90%.

to attend our next webinar to see how Expedia reduced MTTI & MTTR by 90%. Try out OverOps for yourself.

About OverOps

OverOps is a continuous reliability solution that enables companies to ensure rapid code changes do not negatively impact application reliability. Using OverOps, teams can quickly identify, prevent and resolve critical software issues. Unlike static code, log analyzers and APMs that rely on foresight, OverOps analyzes your code at runtime to deliver deep insights into when, where and why code breaks. With robust CI/CD integrations and open APIs, OverOps ensures software reliability from testing to production. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco, Orlando and Tel Aviv.

SOURCE OverOps

Related Links

overops.com

