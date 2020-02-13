OverOps to Showcase How the Fortune 500 Eliminate Application Errors at Devnexus 2020

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverOps , the leading continuous reliability solution, today announced the company will be exhibiting and presenting at the annual Devnexus conference from February 19-21 in Atlanta, Georgia. VP of Solution Engineering Eric Mizell will be presenting hands-on techniques for detecting and prioritizing critical application errors.

Application Bugs Sucking the Fun out of Life?

Join OverOps' VP of Solution Engineering to learn practical advice for stopping bad code from killing your mission-critical apps.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Room 405 (Practices and Other Tech Track)

When: Thursday, February 20 , 3:30 - 4:30pm ET

In this session , Eric will cover:

The shortcomings of traditional detection and troubleshooting methods

Hands-on techniques for identifying new and critical issues before they get to production

Best practices for resolving production issues quickly and preventing Sev1s

Devnexus, hosted by the Atlanta Java User Group (AJUG) , is one of the largest Java developer conferences in the United States, with an annual attendance of over 2,000 software developers. Attendees can stop by booth #37 to chat with Eric and the OverOps team, catch a live OverOps product demonstration and enter to win our raffle.

For those missing out on the action at Devnexus, check out the following resources to learn more about how OverOps helps teams identify, prevent and resolve critical application errors:

Learn about our product capabilities and core use cases.

about our product capabilities and core use cases. Read about how enterprise organizations are using OverOps to achieve continuous reliability.

about how enterprise organizations are using OverOps to achieve continuous reliability. Try OverOps out for yourself.

About OverOps

OverOps is a continuous reliability solution that enables companies who create software to ensure rapid code changes do not impact customer experience. Using OverOps, teams can quickly identify, prevent and resolve critical software issues. Unlike static code, log analyzers and APMs that rely on foresight, OverOps analyzes your code at runtime to produce optimized software data that tells you when, where and why code breaks. With robust CI/CD integrations and open APIs, OverOps ensures software reliability from testing to production. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

SOURCE OverOps

