Overproof Launches BarInsights, a Service for Bars & Restaurants to Monetize their Sales Data and for Suppliers to Measure ROI

BarInsights helps bars/restaurants monetize existing POS data and gives suppliers on-premise brand performance insights. Tweet this

How It Works

BarInsights makes it easy for bars and restaurants to capitalize on the data their POS system already collects. Once enrolled, Overproof integrates directly with the merchant's POS system. Merchants upload their beverage menu and set pricing for the performance insights related to items on the menu, including base spirits and modifiers. Popular items generate larger datasets and more valuable insights, so BarInsights gives merchants full flexibility on pricing.

Merchants connect with their current supplier partners on the BarInsights platform, or use the BarInsights marketplace to establish new supplier relationships, and offer them the ability to purchase the brand trend insights related to their brand. Once a supplier accepts, Overproof's Data Science team begins to pull the data, and cleans, enhances and enriches it to deliver the monthly reports. Overproof handles payment collection from all supplier partners and delivers an all-in-one monthly payment to the merchant.

Bars and restaurants interested in monetizing their sales data with BarInsights can schedule a demo by visiting https://overproof.com/campaigns/barinsights-pr/. Beverage alcohol suppliers interested in accessing monthly brand performance reports, visit https://overproof.com/campaigns/barinsights-prs/.

About Overproof

Overproof is the first and only business intelligence company that creates commercial planning, execution and tracking tools for the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries. Overproof's products provide customers access to real-time insights, proven methodologies, industry networks and automated tracking tools that build business success. The innovative suite includes the Overproof platform, a commercial planning and execution management portal and app fueled by Overproof Insights; Tastings, a tool that helps brands execute off-premise programs; Sixdots, the all-in-one mobile ordering platform for bars and restaurants; BarInsights, a platform that integrates directly with bar and restaurant POS systems to offers on-premise insights to suppliers; and Overproof TEAM, a division of Overproof that plans and executes custom supplier programs powered by the Overproof suite of technology solutions. At the core of Overproof's products is the belief that actionable insights inform better decisions that fuel business growth.

Overproof combines business and social goals and actively gives back to the communities it serves. Since 2020, Overproof's not-for-profit virtual happy hour program CompanyToast has contributed more than $700k to the hospitality industry by employing out-of-work bartenders and supporting local businesses. To learn more, visit www.overproof.com and https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lymion-group-inc.

