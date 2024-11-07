Overseas Adventure Travel Announces Black Friday Travel Deals, Enabling Travelers to Explore More, Spend Less

Savings for Americans 50+ on Land and Small Ship Adventures in 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, travelers have even more reason to celebrate: Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel for Americans ages 50 and older, announced significant Black Friday Travel Savings to provide more world discoveries for less in 2025.

Starting now through December 2, 2024, travelers can save $500 per person on all 2025 adventures—plus an additional 10% when they pay in full within 14 days of booking. Alternatively, they can save up to $2,500 per person on select January-May 2025 Land Adventures, and up to $5,300 per person on select January-June 2025 Small Ship Adventures.

"These Black Friday offers are our best savings on 2025 adventures to date," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "We look forward to seeing which life-changing adventures travelers choose to experience with O.A.T. in the new year."

And with free Single Supplements available on all Land Adventures and free or low-cost Single Supplements on Small Ship Adventures year-round, solo travelers can take advantage of these savings while enjoying the best value.

From the plains of Africa, to the sun-soaked isles of the Mediterranean, and new O.A.T. destinations like Chile's Atacama Desert and Namibia's Skeleton Coast, travelers will venture off the beaten path in small groups of no more than 16 on land or 25 aboard O.A.T.'s privately owned small ships. With the help of a local Trip Experience Leader, travelers make authentic, meaningful connections with the locals they meet along the way.

Black Friday savings: Grand Circle family of travel companies

The Black Friday savings extend to Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel—both part of the Grand Circle family of travel companies, along with O.A.T.

Grand Circle Cruise Line travelers can save $500 per person on all 2025 departures; or they can enjoy free airfare on all March-June 2025 River Cruises, representing a savings of up to $1,700 per person. With Grand Circle Travel, travelers can save $500 per person on any 2025 departure; or they can enjoy free airfare on select February-May 2025 Land Vacations, a savings of up to $1,100 per person. Travelers who take advantage of the $500 per person offer can save an additional 10% when they pay in full within 14 days of booking.

Grand Circle Cruise Line itineraries are designed to maximize cultural interaction—and offer the lowest per-diems available in cruising. Grand Circle River Cruises are the most discovery- and value-rich way to traverse Europe's waterways. Aboard 86- to 162-passenger privately-owned vessels, travelers visit iconic capitals and small towns in groups of 38 on average, while unpacking just once.

Grand Circle Travel makes the world accessible through trips that deliver unmatched discoveries, leisurely pacing, more travel choices, and comprehensive value. In a group of 30 on average, travelers break bread with local families, and go behind the scenes to see how they truly live and work.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com .

