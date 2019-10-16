Overseas Adventure Travel Expands Women-Only Departures

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months after announcing the launch of women-only departures, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), is expanding its women-only adventures for 2020, due to demand.

O.A.T. is adding five women-only trailblazing adventures in 2020, for a total of 17 women-only departure dates. Many of these adventures are led by a female Trip Experience Leader.

"We thought these women-only departures would be popular, yet it was surprising how quickly we needed to offer more dates," said Brian Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of O.A.T. "We anticipate continued strong demand."

O.A.T. women-only adventures include Morocco, Botswana, Sicily, India, and Peru, among other far-flung destinations. Travelers engage with local people throughout each adventure, and are welcomed into the homes of local families for Home-Hosted Dinners.

In 2018, 60,000 women aged 50 and older traveled with O.A.T. in small groups of 8-16 travelers (average of 14).

Travelers interested in reserving an O.A.T. women-only departure should call 1-800-955-1925.

For a free catalog or more information about O.A.T., please visit http://www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.



