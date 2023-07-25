Overseas Adventure Travel Honored in Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards

News provided by

Overseas Adventure Travel

25 Jul, 2023, 17:07 ET

O.A.T. is #4 Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Line

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group and solo travel, announced that it has been named #4 in the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category in the Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards.

"This award reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "We are honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure again this year and thank our travelers for making this possible."

According to Travel + Leisure, the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category honors the smallest oceangoing vessels – those with fewer than 150 cabins. Travelers rate ships on cabins/facilities; food; service; itineraries/destinations; excursions/activities; and value.

Small ships, access to lesser-visited ports
The intimate nature of the company's Small Ship Adventures defies traditional ideas of ocean cruising. O.A.T.'s small ships can access smaller, more unique ports that others cannot.

With its small group size of no more than 16 travelers by land and 25 by ship, O.A.T. takes travelers off the beaten path where big tour groups cannot go. O.A.T. travelers stay in intimate lodgings unique to their destination, travel like locals do, and slip seamlessly into local life. Local Trip Experience Leaders offer firsthand insights and support to travelers throughout the journey.

O.A.T. itineraries are designed to focus on cultural connections—from sharing meals with families during Home-Hosted Visits and spending A Day in the Life of people who live in the regions visited, to discussing modern-day Controversial Topics with local experts and visiting Grand Circle Foundation sites such as schools, women's co-ops, and more. Travelers enjoy the choice to personalize their experience—from arriving early to extending time abroad with trip extensions—to make the most of their vacation.

Leader in Solo Travel
Solo travelers with O.A.T. enjoy unmatched value with its Free or low-cost Single Supplements. More than 130,000 solo travelers have explored with O.A.T. since 2015. Solos may also join O.A.T. through its free roommate matching service if single spaces are filled.

To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL
Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel.  In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries.  The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel

Also from this source

Overseas Adventure Travel Highlights 2024 Small Group Adventures

Overseas Adventure Travel Announces Free Airfare on Small Group Adventures this Summer and Fall

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.