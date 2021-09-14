Overseas Adventure Travel Launches New O.A.T. Video Library, A Comprehensive Resource

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel, announced the launch of the new O.A.T Video Library. Now visitors can browse this comprehensive collection of more than 3,000 engaging and informative films and videos all in one place.

The launch positions O.A.T. as the leader in compelling video content. Visitors to the O.A.T. Video Library can search by region, country, or city to see all the content that highlights a destination—or a specific adventure of interest. This resource is available to travelers at every stage of the planning process—whether they are traveling on an O.A.T. adventure, personalizing their experience by arriving early or staying later in a destination, or traveling on their own.

"Planning travel is an educational experience, especially for lifelong learners like O.A.T. travelers," said O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis.

O.A.T. has 84,000 travelers reserved across 98 itineraries worldwide through 2023. More than 40,000 are solo travelers, with women comprising 85 percent.



The O.A.T Video Library features several types of films and videos:

Videos & Slideshows by O.A.T. Travelers allow visitors to view the highlights of an adventure through the footage and photography of an O.A.T. traveler to really get a feel for being there.

allow visitors to view the highlights of an adventure through the footage and photography of an O.A.T. traveler to really get a feel for being there. Independent Films reveal local culture through storytelling and historical insights. This diverse collection includes creations from emerging filmmakers and top-rated series from the BBC, Atlas Obscura, travel journalist Rudy Maxa , and more.

reveal local culture through storytelling and historical insights. This diverse collection includes creations from emerging filmmakers and top-rated series from the BBC, Atlas Obscura, travel journalist , and more. The ReelEarth Collection , produced for O.A.T. by filmmaker and conservationist David Conover , explores cultural nuances through the eyes of everyday people. Each film offers a unique and personal perspective on a destination.

, produced for O.A.T. by filmmaker and conservationist , explores cultural nuances through the eyes of everyday people. Each film offers a unique and personal perspective on a destination. The O.A.T. Experience shows visitors what it is like to explore with O.A.T.: Get to know O.A.T.'s Trip Experience Leaders, preview itineraries, meet local people, and hear from women travelers about traveling solo.

The variety of films and videos brings the history and culture of a destination to life, and shows visitors what makes O.A.T. the leader in value, excellence, and personalization on the road less traveled. O.A.T. will add new content to the O.A.T. Video Library continuously.

O.A.T. provides travelers over 50 with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

Visit the O.A.T. Video Library at www.oattravel.com/videolibrary. To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel . In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

