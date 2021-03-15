Overseas Adventure Travel Launches Personalized Private Adventures

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nod to the changing travel environment, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group adventures for Americans over 50, announced Personalized Private Adventures. New for 2022, travelers can reserve a private departure with just five to 10 friends, family members, or travel companions.

With as few as five travelers, groups are guaranteed the personal attention of their own Trip Experience Leader. A native of the destination country, the Trip Experience Leader works with travelers to personalize the details of their adventure and handles day-to-day details. The itinerary and pacing of activities are tailored to fit with the group's interests, making the trip even more memorable.

"In the current environment, we're hearing from people who would like to travel together as a family or with a close group of friends or relatives. One couple wanted to create the adventure of a lifetime with their children and grandchildren," said Mark C. Frevert, Chief Architect & Chief Relationship Officer at O.A.T. "Personalized Private Adventures offer privacy, flexibility, and extra attention to small groups, all with O.A.T.'s planning, experience, and oversight."

Travelers may choose from a variety of O.A.T. itineraries across the globe as they enjoy the safety and comfort of exploring the world with their preferred travel companions. Popular adventures for Personalized Private Adventures include Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions, and Japan's Cultural Treasures.

Pricing is available for Personalized Private Adventures, depending on the number of travelers in the group and the itinerary selected.

To reserve or learn more about an O.A.T. Personalized Private Adventure, contact 1-800-955-1925. Please visit www.oattravel.com for more information.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel

