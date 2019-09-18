Overseas Adventure Travel Reports Top 10 Destinations for Women in 2020

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small group international travel for travelers ages 50+, announced the top 10 most popular destinations for women travelers in 2020.

More than 50,000 women traveled with O.A.T. in 2018. Currently 47% of O.A.T. travelers are booked as solo travelers, up from 27% in 2010. Of solo travelers, 85% are women.

"Women are traveling solo, as a part of a couple, with friends, or in a group," said Brian Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer of O.A.T. "We're seeing growing interest from women in travel to faraway places, even challenging destinations, without hesitation. Women are forging ahead to explore places, learn about cultures, and meet people in every corner of the world."

O.A.T. Top 10 Destinations for Women 50+ in 2020:

1. Morocco

2. Botswana

3. Egypt

4. Japan

5. Sicily

6. Tanzania

7. Vietnam

8. Croatia

9. Thailand

10. India

Women travel more – together and solo

According to O.A.T, both solo travel and women-only travel are going strong heading into 2020.

O.A.T. recently announced women-only departures for 2020, led primarily by female Trip Experience Leaders. Based on demand, the company has added more departures.

O.A.T. offers culturally-rich, small group adventures for travelers aged 50 and older. With its small-scale travel philosophy, O.A.T. groups feature an average of 14 travelers by land and 22 by sea.

For a free catalog or more information about O.A.T., please visit http://www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

