Overseas Adventure Travel to Resume International Travel

Full details on the company's vaccination requirements are outlined here, along with updated health and safety protocols for O.A.T. Small Group adventures by land and small ship.

"The health and safety of our travelers is always our number one priority, and we believe that having all travelers fully vaccinated is the fastest way to open the world," said Mark C. Frevert, Chief Architect & Chief Relationship Officer at O.A.T. "To ensure our travelers' safety and peace of mind, we have worked with our regional teams and listened to government guidance and feedback from our travelers to create these updated health and safety protocols."

O.A.T. provides travelers over 50 with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

O.A.T. Risk-Free Booking

O.A.T. has extended its Risk-Free Booking Policy through December 31, 2021 to help travelers feel confident and comfortable making future travel plans. When travelers book a new 2021, 2022, or 2023 reservation of any O.A.T. adventure by December 31, 2021, they can transfer to another departure date for any reason—up until 24 hours prior to their original departure—and any change fees will be waived.



To learn more about O.A.T., please visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.



ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

