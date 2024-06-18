Overseas Adventure Travel Unveils 19 New Itineraries for 2025

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small group travel and immersive experiences, is excited to announce the launch of 19 new itineraries for 2025. These adventures, both by land and small ship, reflect the destinations O.A.T. travelers have most frequently shared interest in—from the sacred temples of Thailand to the placid waters of the Amazon's Rio Negro, and the fishing villages of West Africa.

Among the top new itineraries is Journey Through Southern Italy: Sicily, the Aeolian Islands, Calabria & Puglia. This 18-day* small group adventure explores the undiscovered gems of southern Italy, featuring ancient ruins, small medieval villages, and the natural wonders of Sicily and beyond. Among the highlights includes a walking tour of the centuries-old village of Martina Franca, followed by a visit to a local farm to learn about the production of capicolli, a traditional cured meat. Later, travelers can explore Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the Marina Corta town square, and the Archaeological Museum Nazionale.

"At O.A.T., we pride ourselves on listening to our travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO, Grand Circle Corporation, the parent company of O.A.T. "These travel experiences are a mix of completely new destinations for O.A.T., and new opportunities for exploration of beloved locations—and all based on where our travelers have shared they want to go."

Highlights of 2025 Itineraries

Our NEW itineraries span across Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond, offering unique and enriching experiences. Highlights include:

Alpine Europe : France , Italy's Dolomites, Switzerland & Austria (18-days; 16 or less travelers): Learn what it means to follow the Alpine way—from its snow-capped peaks, mountain valleys, and glacial lakes to the warmth, charm, and culture of the cities and villages of the foothills. See what draws visitors here when you ride a funicular up to the peak of Aiguille Du Midi in Chamonix, France or trek across Italy's Dolomites. Glide across Lake Lugano on a private boat tour, gaze up at the triple-peaked Tre Cime , and discover a unique part of the world where people embrace nature and take joy in the simple pleasures of life.





O.A.T. is proud to offer an intimate and immersive travel experience, with group sizes limited to no more than 16 travelers on Land Adventures and 25 travelers on Small Ship Adventures. This small group size ensures personalized attention and deeper cultural connections. Guided by locally based Trip Experience Leaders, who are experts on their regions, these adventures ensure an immersive and authentic experience. Each leader is carefully selected for their knowledge, passion, and ability to connect with travelers, providing personalized and engaging journeys. Every O.A.T. trip is crafted to foster deeper connections and insights, enriching the overall travel experience.

O.A.T. adventures feature unique cultural experiences, setting them apart from other travel options. For example, visiting Grand Circle Foundation sites allows travelers to experience meaningful connections with local communities. These stops offer insights into the Foundation's impactful projects, showcasing efforts in education, conservation, and cultural preservation. Additionally, A Day in the Life activities include exclusive, immersive experiences that place you in the heart of a community to meet the locals where they live, work, and play.

Additionally, O.A.T. offers a free or low-cost single supplement on all land and small ship adventures, allowing solo travelers to enjoy private accommodations at no extra cost. This benefit underscores O.A.T.'s commitment to providing inclusive and enriching travel experiences for everyone.

Editor's Note

*All itineraries include international airfare in the total number of days.

Booking Details

For more information on our 2025 itineraries, visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

Press Contact

For more information about Overseas Adventure Travel, or for images and b-roll, please contact:

Gabriel Ford-McGowan | [email protected] | (617) 346-6171

About Overseas Adventure Travel

Founded in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) provides immersive, small group travel experiences that connect travelers with the heart and soul of a destination. As part of the Grand Circle Corporation family of travel companies, O.A.T. focuses on enriching journeys that promote cross-cultural understanding and environmental sustainability.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation, founded in 1958, is a global leader in providing travel experiences tailored for Americans over 50. Comprising two main entities, Grand Circle Travel and Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the company offers a wide range of travel options, including land tours, small ship cruises, and river cruises, all designed to provide immersive and enriching experiences.

