Overseas Chinese media embarked on a cultural journey in Nanchang

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): From October 13 to 14, 22 senior-level and key reporters and editors of overseas Chinese media organizations from five continents visited Nanchang, Jiangxi to experience the profound cultural heritages.

An immersive experience at the Tengwang Pavilion

Overseas Chinese media embarked on an appreciation experience at the Badashanren Memorial Hall in Nanchang, Jiangxi

On the evening of October 13, the delegations visited the Tengwang Pavilion and had an immersive experience of its majestic beauty and dazzling nightlife. On the east bank of the Ganjiang River, the Tengwang Pavilion is Nanchang's landmark, a must-see scenic spot for visitors from home and abroad. Famous for "The sunset and the lone duck fly together, and the autumn water grows in the same sky and color", the Tengwang Pavilion is known as one of China's four great towers, together with Yellow Crane Tower, Yueyang Tower and the Penglai Pagoda.

During the visit, Gao Jin, the president of Overseas Newspaper of Europe said that Nanchang has done an excellent job in planning the night scene, with towering buildings and brilliant lights. He suggested that there should be further efforts to promote the Tengwang Pavilion and the light show along the Ganjiang River to attract more international tourists.

An appreciation experience at the Badashanren Memorial Hall

The delegations went to the Badashanren Memorial Hall on the morning of October 14. The Badashanren Memorial Hall is China's first memorial hall dedicated to an ancient painter and a national first-level museum. Zhu Da, also known as Badashanren, made unique contributions to art and was listed by UNESCO as one of the "Top Ten Cultural Figures of Ancient China." He was renowned for his ink and wash paintings, especially his bird and flower paintings.

"The Badashanren Memorial Hall is a well-known cultural landmark in Nanchang," said Zhou Xiaojian, the director of the hall, and he hopes the delegations could promote Badashanren to more audiences abroad. "We will also hold more exhibition activities overseas to facilitate cultural exchanges between China and other countries."

An exploration experience at the National Archaeological Site Park of Haihun Principality of Han Dynasty

On the afternoon of October 14, the delegations visited the National Archaeological Site Park of Haihun Principality of Han Dynasty.

On the afternoon of the 14th, the overseas Chinese-language media group visited the Haihun Marquis Kingdom Ruins Park in the Han Dynasty in Nanchang. It is considered to be the largest and best-preserved settlement relics with the most complete layout and richest connotation among all typical relics of Han Dynasty discovered in China.

The artifacts displayed in the museum amazed Yan Jia, deputy director of Agéncia Brasil China. She said the unearthed artifacts reflected the exquisite craftsmanship and aesthetic taste of Chinese ancient people. "Through this visit, we hope to spread the splendid the civilization of Han Dynasty to more Brazilian people."

The Walk in China-2024 Overseas Chinese Media Senior Leaders Tour of Jiangxi is jointly organized by China News Service, the Global Chinese Media Cooperation Union, and Jiangxi International Communication Center. 22 senior-level and key reporters and editors of overseas Chinese media organizations from five continents will embark on a week-long tour to Nanchang, Jiujiang, and Ji'an to discover Jiangxi's beauty in ecology, humanity, and development.

