Overseas Chinese Sharing Views on Opportunities and Development in Fuzhou, Fujian

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development, co-hosted by All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, commenced on 20th December in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. The conference seeks to establish a platform for sharing industry insights, talent policies and measures, fostering interactions among overseas Chinese professionals. Additionally, the event serves as a showcase for overseas Chinese academic and innovation accomplishments, and a platform to connect talents, projects and capital from overseas Chinese communities, aiming at building a standing platform of overseas Chinese wisdom for development.

Poster for the first Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development
Recently, the poster of the conference has been widely pushed via multiple overseas media including "ORIENTAL. PARIS" and social media channels such as "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou", inviting overseas Chinese around the world to join and share their views on opportunities and development, according to the Publicity Department of CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

Themed "Blessings from Five Continents in 'Fuzhou': Overseas Chinese Building Chinese Dream", the conference, attended by more than 1,000 guests from 37 countries and regions from home and abroad, incorporates 17 important activities, offering a platform for related academic exchanges, showcasing innovation accomplishments, and on-site science and innovation competition, connection of industry, university, R&D and application, etc.

Fuzhou, Fujian is a major hometown of overseas Chinese. Nowadays, more than 4.3 million overseas Chinese from Fuzhou live in over 170 countries and regions. In recent years, Fuzhou has made every effort to optimise the business environment for overseas Chinese, and the city has attracted 17 projects funded by overseas Chinese since 2022, signing foreign investment contracts worth of USD 531 millions in total.

The conference also witnesses Fuzhou city reading out the Fuzhou Declaration of the New Generation of Overseas Chinese.

