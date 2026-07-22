Overseas Chinese Students' Journey to Serve the Country • Haikou National High-tech Zone Session & the 1st "Volcano Wisdom Summit Cup" Hainan Free Trade Port Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Elite Competition: Registration Ongoing.

The competition calls for three sectors: biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and digital economy.

HAIKOU, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for Overseas Chinese Students' Journey to Serve the Country • Haikou National High-tech Zone Session and the 1st "Volcano Wisdom Summit Cup" Hainan Free Trade Port Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Elite Competition has officially opened worldwide. Focused on three key industrial sectors -- biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and digital economy, the competition accepts entries from universities, research institutions, enterprises and research teams globally. It aims to advance the national strategy of developing the Hainan Free Trade Port by attracting talents, gathering industrial resources and promoting the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements through competitions. Each category offers the following awards: a First Prize with a reward of RMB 150,000; two Second Prizes of RMB 100,000 each, and three Third Prizes of RMB 50,000 each. All winning projects will be awarded honorary certificates and plaques.

The competition features four domestic divisions (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Haikou) and three overseas divisions (Asia, Europe and North America), adopting a dual-track system combining domestic and overseas participants. It includes two categories—Start-up Group and Growth Group—accommodating projects at all development stages from seed-stage initiatives to mature enterprises.

Competition Schedule

August 4: Closed-door preliminary evaluation

August 7: Pre-rehearsal training for semi-finalists

August 11: Online roadshow semi-finals

August 19: Pre-final training

August 28: Grand Final and Award Ceremony to be held in Haikou, alongside a forum with representatives of overseas student organizations

August 29: Post-competition landing support sessions and on-site tours of the industrial park

Teams may register via the official website (http://www.aki.com.cn/hszhb) to download the Project Application Form and Business Plan. A pre-registration option is also available; participants may scan the official QR code to register in advance and receive consultation and competition guidance. The registration deadline is 24:00, July 31, 2026.

As the sole national-level high-tech industrial development zone in Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou National High-Tech Zone is rapidly evolving into a vital hub connecting global innovation resources and facilitating the implementation of scientific and technological projects. This competition aims to build an iconic annual innovation brand for Hainan Free Trade Port and create a globally influential platform to attract top-tier talents and incubate innovative projects.

Guiding Authorities:

Center for Overseas Chinese Scholars and Experts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Hainan Province, People's Government of Haikou Municipal, Organization Department of the Haikou Municipal Committee (Haikou Municipal Bureau of Talent Development), Haikou Municipal Bureau of Science and Technology, Haikou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology.

Organizer:

Administrative Committee of Haikou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

SOURCE Volcano Wisdom Summit Cup