Oversee and FCM Travel Partner to Launch NDC Reshopping for Modern Corporate Travel

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversee, the leading travel technology platform for travel spend optimization and agentic AI, today announced the launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) reshopping capabilities in partnership with FCM Travel, the flagship large market business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group. The collaboration streamlines the path from EDIFACT to NDC for eligible itineraries, helping travel programs access modern retailing, richer airline content, improved servicing, and potential savings without disrupting traveler experience or established workflows.

By combining Oversee's automation and analytics with FCM's global servicing expertise, the joint solution identifies where an EDIFACT-to-NDC conversion is beneficial and automates the downstream steps required for efficient rebooking. Programs can move toward NDC at scale while maintaining policy controls, approvals, and duty-of-care standards.

"This represents a major milestone for Oversee, providing corporate travel teams with the value of NDC without added operational complexity," said Aviel Siman–Tov, CEO and Co–Founder of Oversee. "Together with FCM Travel, we're making NDC reshopping practical at scale, meeting programs where they are today with automation, data, and reliable service."

"Our partnership with Oversee reflects our commitment to deliver modern air content and servicing at enterprise scale," said Billy McDonough, President, Americas, FCM Travel. "By aligning our distribution strategy with Oversee's automation, we can help customers capture NDC value with confidence."

Key Benefits

EDIFACT-to-NDC reshopping for eligible bookings

Policy–aware automation aligned to program rules

FCM global servicing and support for operational continuity

Data–driven insights to track outcomes and inform strategy

The joint NDC reshopping capability is available to mutual Oversee and FCM customers, with phased rollouts coordinated by the two teams. Interested programs should contact their Oversee or FCM representative.

About FCM Travel



FCM is one of the world's largest travel management companies and a trusted partner for thousands of national and multi-national organizations, including many household brands, Fortune, and FTSE 100 companies. With a 24/7 reach in 95 countries, FCM's agile and flexible technology anticipates and solves client needs supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalized business travel experience.

As the flagship corporate travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to deliver some of the most competitive rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive solutions for its clients to support their business travel requirements. A recognized leader in the travel tech space, the company has debuted several proprietary client solutions over the last 12 months including a new omnichannel platform featuring a "first of its kind" customized end-to-end user experience and FCM Booking, an innovative option to traditional OBTs.

Alongside its travel management services, the company provides specialist services through FCM Consulting and FCM Meetings & Events to service broader needs of clients. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com

About Oversee



Oversee is the leading AI-based platform for all things travel management. Providing solutions for over 7000 customers, more than 50% of the Fortune 500, and the largest global TMCs, Oversee's AI travel technology platform offers customers a powerful product suite aimed at cutting costs, boosting profits, streamlining operations and automating customer support for travel companies. For more information, please visit https://oversee.biz/.

