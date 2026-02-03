Oversight Awarded Follow-On Contract to Continue Supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Payment Integrity Efforts

Multi-year agreement reflects continued trust in Oversight's intelligence layer supporting mission-critical financial operations

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, a leading provider of AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year follow-on contract to continue supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in strengthening payment integrity across its financial operations and high-volume invoice processing environments.

Under the contract, awarded on September 16, 2025, Oversight will continue to provide its procure-to-pay monitoring capabilities to enable greater visibility into financial transactions and support informed decision-making before payments are issued. Oversight's platform operates directly within the VA's payment workflows, providing continuous oversight across complex, high-volume invoice processing environments.

The VA processes a large and complex volume of commercial invoices each year in support of its nationwide mission. Oversight's technology supports these operations by continuously monitoring transactions, surfacing potential financial risk, and enabling VA teams to review and adjudicate issues prior to payment. This approach helps support the VA's ongoing efforts to strengthen payment integrity and reduce improper payment risk in alignment with federal requirements.

"Oversight is proud to continue supporting the VA's commitment to responsible stewardship and payment integrity," said Mark McDaniel, Vice President of Program Management at Oversight. "This follow-on contract reflects the trust placed in Oversight to operate as a reliable intelligence layer within mission-critical financial processes, where accuracy, transparency, audit readiness, and operational resilience are essential."

Oversight's platform is designed to complement existing enterprise financial systems by adding an intelligence layer that continuously analyzes transactions across the procure-to-pay lifecycle. Oversight's Procure-to-Pay product supports organizations operating in regulated environments by enabling pre-payment oversight aligned with OMB Circular A-123, the Payment Integrity Information Act (PIIA), and the Prompt Payment Act. By embedding advanced analytics directly into operational workflows, Oversight helps organizations move from reactive review to proactive oversight, supporting compliance, consistency, and confidence at scale.

Oversight will continue this work as part of an ongoing payment integrity capability in partnership with Alamo City Engineering Services, combining advanced analytics with deep federal systems integration and operational support expertise, supporting the VA's financial operations while meeting strict requirements for security, availability, and performance.

This engagement underscores Oversight's growing role in helping government agencies modernize financial oversight through Finance Risk Intelligence, an emerging category recognized by Everest Group, that emphasizes continuous monitoring, advanced analytics, and actionable insight embedded directly into financial workflows.

To learn more about Finance Risk Intelligence and access Oversight's version of the Everest Group report, visit www.oversight.com/everest-group-fri-report-2026-download.

About Oversight

Founded in 2003, Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology that identifies and prevents fraud, waste and abuse in enterprise spend programs. The world's largest companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to continuously monitor and analyze spend transactions, detect anomalies, and uncover hidden financial risk, enabling smarter, more efficient, and more compliant decision-making across financial audit teams. Based in Atlanta, GA, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ from 2022 to 2026 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

SOURCE Oversight