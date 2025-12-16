Oversight's Next-Generation AI Platform Ushers in the Era of Finance Risk Intelligence

Modern, future-ready platform monitors 100% of enterprise spend to proactively identify

and address financial risk

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, the global leader in AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology, is revolutionizing how enterprises monitor and manage financial risk through its next-generation AI platform and its role in enabling Finance Risk Intelligence (FRI) across the enterprise.

According to Everest Group research, financial risk management is a top priority for CFOs, driven by an evolving risk landscape that includes cyber threats, changing compliance requirements, and increasing complexity. FRI is an emerging category of solutions that apply a layered architecture of processing, intelligence, and action to continuously monitor financial transactions, detect anomalies, and drive near real-time remediation. Everest Group highlights Oversight as one of the key providers shaping this evolving category and enabling finance teams to move from reactive controls to proactive, always-on assurance.

Oversight Introduces a More Intelligent, Explainable Approach to Risk

"Finance leaders have long struggled with a widening 'risk gap' – the difference between what their systems process and what they can see," said Terrence McCrossan, CEO of Oversight. "Oversight's next-generation AI platform is built to close that gap. It unifies data, applies advanced intelligence, and automates action in ways legacy tools simply can't. Our newest and most advanced capabilities are available exclusively on this cloud platform, establishing Oversight as a true first mover in delivering Finance Risk Intelligence at scale.

Despite heavy investment in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), AP Automation, Travel and Expense (T&E), and procurement tools, finance teams still face major blind spots. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), they lose an estimated 5% of their annual revenue to fraud and misuse. Oversight closes the finance risk gap by monitoring 100% of spend and surfacing high-risk activity before it impacts financial results. Its advanced AI-powered platform is built on modern, scalable cloud architecture, leveraging AWS and Databricks, with pre-trained, continuously learning models.

Oversight's FRI platform aligns with Everest Group's three-layer architecture

To resolve these issues, Oversight's platform-first approach leverages capabilities such as agentic AI, advanced risk models, fake receipt detection, and autonomous resolution to provide complete visibility and actionable insights.

At the core of Oversight's value is its layered AI optimization, offering a structured framework that includes:

Processing layer – Ingests and normalizes enterprise spend data across T&E, P-Card, procurement, and AP/P2P systems, creating the unified foundation required for modern risk intelligence.

Intelligence layer – Applies analytics, machine learning (ML), and Oversight's domain-specific AI models to detect anomalies, patterns, and emerging risks across categories, regions, and business processes.

Action layer – Uses guided workflows, role-based routing, and agentic AI to prioritize, resolve, or autonomously remediate issues with consistency and speed.

Together, these layers give finance, audit, and compliance teams an "always-on," continuously learning risk management capability that is aligned with the realities of today's dynamic finance operations.

"Most tools were designed for processing or reporting, not for intelligence and action," added McCrossan. "Oversight's platform was purpose-built for Finance Risk Intelligence. It helps customers detect risk earlier, resolve it faster, and ultimately operate more efficiently and confidently."

Proven Impact Across Industries

Oversight automates the full range of spend and expense audits to help organizations identify and prevent loss, often uncovering an average savings of 3.5% of total T&E expenses, and helping P2P clients identify millions of dollars in savings each year. Its industry-leading platform has contributed to significant growth, including:

Doubled client base over 18 months due to growing risk and the robust platform for reducing exposure.

650% growth in risk-related transactions identified in the past year.

50% of clients adopted ML-driven autonomous resolution capabilities, achieving accuracy rates of 96% to 99%.

Embedded in regulation-intensive sectors such as Finance, Healthcare, Education, and Aerospace and Defense, the AI platform is ready with decades of regulation and risk-specific knowledge.

A Platform Built for the Future of Finance

As a pioneer in the Fraud Risk Intelligence space, Oversight's platform is the most modern in the industry. It leads the way with a cloud-native, source-system-agnostic solution that integrates seamlessly with leading ERP, T&E, and procurement systems, serving as the intelligence and action layer that modernizes finance operations without requiring disruptive change to existing infrastructure. With pre-built risk models, industry-specific expertise, and outcome-oriented services, Oversight helps organizations accelerate time-to-value while building sustainable FRI capabilities.

"Finance Risk Intelligence is fast becoming a board-level imperative," McCrossan said. "Our mission is to give every organization the ability to continuously understand where financial risk is emerging and take swift, explainable action. This platform is how we deliver on that promise."

To learn more, visit www.oversight.com.

About Oversight

Founded in 2003, Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology that identifies and prevents fraud, waste and abuse in enterprise spend programs. The world's largest companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to continuously monitor & analyze spend transactions, detect anomalies, and uncover hidden financial risk—enabling smarter, more efficient, and more compliant decision-making across financial audit teams. Based in Atlanta, GA, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ from 2022 to 2025 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

